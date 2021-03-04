Glacial Drumlin 4-H Club, that has about 25 members in Deerfield and Marshall, has been meeting virtually since March 2020. Cash Howard is the club’s reporter for the 2020-21 school year. He shared the following recent monthly reports.

DecemberThis month we are going to do a virtual party. It will be fun! We will be doing an ice cream party and the ice cream will be delivered to the club members.We will be doing a pie project sometime in the next month.

JanuarySome members in our club got their 5-year pins including Grace and Wyatt Brattlie, Indie, Ria and Parker Howard, Alma & Evie Mikkelson, Kaleb Regoli, Meghan Saemann and Blake Stapelmann. We ordered ice cream from Quilted Oak for club members, as a reward for the year. The ice cream was for a party in December. This month we had a Lego project meeting. Members had the choice to do the meeting if they wanted to. We are planning a plant project meeting that Teresa will be hosting. We will be doing several art project meetings hosted by Ellie this month.

