Deerfield school administrators say the district is a holding pattern, for now, on how long virtual learning might go on. Administrators say they are waiting on more information before making decisions about second semester.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen gave an update on virtual learning and the district’s Virtual Plus program, an optional in-person program for grades 4K-2.
The district is set to continue virtual learning through the second quarter, which ends in late January, and has been increasing in-person learning opportunities for students, Jensen said.
Jensen said students continue to come to school buildings for special education, access to technology and to meet with teachers. In-person, socially distanced study halls are also being offered at school buildings for middle and high school students, and for grades 3-5, as a quiet place to focus on homework.
These student hubs, Jensen clarified, are allowed under Dane County’s recent order limiting indoor gatherings, because they are instruction-related
Deerfield Elementary School principal Melinda Kamrath said DES is in its fourth week of Virtual Plus. The program is going well, Kamrath said, with about 100 students attending. Students attend for two hours in the afternoon, four hours a week, in cohorts by grade.
Kamrath said attendance has dipped slightly since the start of Virtual Plus, with families either opting out or quarantining due to Covid-19 positive tests or exposure.
Jensen added that school staff at both Deerfield schools have started performing very specific health check-ins with students before they enter the building, asking them if family members have tested positive for Covid-19, if they’ve had an exposure or if they don’t feel well.
The district is also performing its own contact tracing, done by the school nurse, Jensen said.
Jensen said local superintendents are waiting for updated metrics from Public Health Madison & Dane County, about case numbers and in-person learning.
Jensen said they’re also waiting to see if the county will extend its public health order banning indoor gatherings, which is set to expire Dec. 16.
By the next school board meeting Dec. 21, Jensen said she hopes for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.