The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting a “Nailed It” baking contest for adults 18 and over, from May 11 to May 25. Adults 18 and over are asked to make a cake in honor of water safety month, featuring a lifeguard and swimmer and secret surprise inside. Contestants should submit photos following the contest requirements by 9 a.m. May 25 to kjenkins@cambridge.k12.wi.us. More information, visit the Cambridge CAP Facebook Page.Art installation
Local artist Katherine Simdon is organizing an outdoor public art installation across Cambridge in late May. Artists of all ages can create work, from small paintings to large sculptures, to be displayed for two to three weeks. There is a small participation fee to cover costs, but the goal is to give artists a chance to create locally. The deadline to apply has been extended. To apply, visit overt.space/for-artists.
Patty Hoggatt, the children and youth service librarian at the Cambridge Community Library, is posting “sing a story” videos and jokes from home. Sing-alongs and stories will be posted the Cambridge Community Library Facebook every Wednesday in May.Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at Deerfield High School on Wednesday, June 10 from 1-6 p.m. at 300 Simonson St. Visit redcrossblood.org to register.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
