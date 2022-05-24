 Skip to main content
UTICA HOME TALENT

Utica Association wins against McFarland home talent

  • Updated

The Utica Association defeated the McFarland Muskies 9-0 on Sunday, May 22.

Utica has pitched two shutouts to start the season. The Association is 2-0 and is tied with Evansville for first place in the Southeast-South Division.

Utica plays Evansville on Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m. and also travels to Albion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

Tags

