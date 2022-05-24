hot UTICA HOME TALENT Utica Association wins against McFarland home talent By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Utica Association defeated the McFarland Muskies 9-0 on Sunday, May 22.Utica has pitched two shutouts to start the season. The Association is 2-0 and is tied with Evansville for first place in the Southeast-South Division.Utica plays Evansville on Saturday, May 28 at 1 p.m. and also travels to Albion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Utica Home Talent csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today