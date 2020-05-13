The highlight of my week, every week, is Game Night.
When Safer-At-Home began, my friends instituted a game night held over video conferencing one night a week.
There are new faces popping in and out of the Zoom gallery each week. Some live in the area, some across the state. One lives 1,000 miles away.
We started with digital versions of classic games — online Pictionary, Scategories, Catchphrase. We found amazing free word generators online, making it possible to play with no board or pieces.
Then we graduated to more complex games, using more tecnology, like online trivia, JackBox phone games and create-your-own dictionary definitions.
The longer we stay at home, the sillier our answers become. I laugh so hard my chest aches.
Last week, game night peaked. Each person created a silly slideshow presentation and everyone presented someone else’s slideshow having never seen it before.
I gave a presentation comparing celebrities to penguins. I watched presentations about Cheaper By the Dozen, the history of Cambridge and why Jack Black deserved an Oscar for his role in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
So many of us are finding ways to adapt to new reality. It’s a time to seek connection, and modify the ways we used to keep in touch.
It’s such a gift to see a friendly face, even through a screen.
I hope you’re finding ways to maintain contact. And I hope you get a little silly now and then. A game night can be good for the soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.