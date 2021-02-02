Feb. 17: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
