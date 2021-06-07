You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

June 11-25 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach meals

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, June 11

Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce Grilled chicken shaved Parmesan WW croutons Caesar dressing

Copper Penny salad

Apple sauce

Rice Pudding

MO – Hummus and Pita

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, June 15

Chicken a la King Brown Rice

Green Beans

Corn Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

MO – Soy a la king

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, June 18

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

Mixed greens

Dressing

Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Chocolate Pudding Cup

Sugar Cookie

MO – Veggie Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, June 22

Hot Dog

Coney Bun

Ketchup/mustard

Calico Beans

Green Beans

Chunky Apple Sauce

Candy Cookie

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, June 25

Meat Sauce

Spaghetti Noodles

Wax beans

Mixed Green Salad

Dressing

Peaches

Brownie

MO – Marinara Sauce

NCS – SF Pudding

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries will be offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

