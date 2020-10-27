The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is trying to encourage local residents to support small businesses this holiday season, with a promotion similar to its semi-annual Girls Night Out event.
Chamber president Karen Anderson said the group had to cancel Girls Night Out, which was scheduled for mid-October, due to Covid-19. It is usually is held in the spring and fall.
“We couldn’t do Girls Night Out the way we wanted to,” Anderson said recently. “I think we’re just carrying on with what we can.”
But Anderson said the Chamber still wants to encourage shoppers to shop local businesses. That’s why it’s holding a Shop Local passport promotion in the month of November.
Local shoppers can pick up a passport, make a purchase or grab a goodie at each participating business, and turn it in for a raffle drawing.
Past Girls Night Outs have followed a similar model, Anderson said.
Anderson also said the hope is to tie into Small Business Saturday, on Nov. 28.
Participating businesses include Anew Vintage Dream, Sweets by Plans in Paradise, Cambridge Market, Details Boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery, Little Joys Children’s Boutique, Keystone Grill, Victorian of Cambridge, Kaleidoscope Fibers, Garment Shop, Cambridge Pharmacy, Rowe Pottery Works, Avid Gardener and Angels Among Us.
Passports can be picked up at Rowe Pottery Works, Cambridge Market Café and Keystone Grill beginning Nov. 4. They should be dropped off to Anew Vintage Dream on Mill Street by Nov. 28.
All passports will be entered into a drawing, with the prize a $10 gift card to every participating business.
