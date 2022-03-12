Current and previous elected positions
- Village trustee for Deerfield for the last 5 years. Prior to that was on the Lake Country School Board in Hartland, WI in 1997.
Current and past community involvement
- Currently, on the DeerGrove EMS Commission, Cambridge/Deerfield Police Committee, and Deerfield Parks Board. In the past was a little league baseball coach for city recreation department, president of high school booster club, volunteer for Special Olympics, and held positions in various professional associations.
Years I have resided in the Deerfield area
- Moved to Deerfield 8 years ago.
Occupation
- Retired. Worked for 48 years in local and state government in public safety, municipal administration, and emergency management. Formerly, a police officer/supervisor, part-time firefighter/paramedic, volunteer fire chief, village administrator, Director of Public Safety, and WI Department of Military Affairs/Emergency Management supervisor of training and exercise.
What I like best about living in Deerfield
- It's the people and location. When looking for our home to retire in, we rented in Madison for a year and a half. While renting, we explored communities with about a half hour drive from Madison and decided that Deerfield was the place that we wanted to settle down in. The people of Deerfield are a blend of long-time residents and those that move have moved here for the quality of life just outside of a metropolitan area where things are more peaceful. The residents have been supportive of the schools and Village. I do not think that others understand how convenient it is to get places from Deerfield whether going to Madison, Sun Prairie, Milwaukee.
The greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield
- The Village of Deerfield is and will be facing several challenges as Dane County continues to grow in particular to the east. First, we need to maintain the quality of life and low tax rate along with first rate village services. The Village Board needs to work on the redevelopment of the main street business district which is in progress through several TIF grants and the building of a new Village Hall along with the future expansion of the library. Currently, the village board is working to build a new Village Hall in the business district to replace the current Hall that was built in the 1880’s and remodeled numerous times. The current Hall cannot be used for public meetings being too small to safely hold meetings, does not meet ADA requirements, no public washrooms, lacks technology for virtual meetings, and there are safety issues for those that work there. The Village can build a new Village Hall without an increase in the tax levy due to past loans that will be paid off.
- The library addition and remodeling are next. The question is how big and how much can be afforded. Unfortunately, there has been misinformation put out about this project. Which started out to be around a $600,000 addition is now up to a 3 million addition and rebuild. The Village Board has supported this project as demonstrated by purchasing the lot behind the library for this expansion a few years ago. The cost of this project should be propionate to the individuals that use the library. According to library records, about 55% of the library is used by village residents. Funding for this project should than be 55% from village taxpayers with the other funding coming from the taxpayers in the other municipalities that use the library.
- Other issues that need to be addressed in the future, will be the need to increase police and emergency medical services to meet the needs of the area and increased call volume. Finally, the village board needs to address the state statutes implemented in 2010 the limits the tax rate based upon growth that is becoming more of a burden on smaller municipalities.
Deerfield’s greatest strength
- As mentioned earlier, the strength of Deerfield is its’ people and the location. This goes along with the “quality of life” in the community combining both rural life with easy access to many activities in the Madison area.
My future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected official
- With the building of the new village hall and expansion of the library, I would like to see the concept of a village center between Main Street, Nelson Street, and Liberty. This would encompass improvements to the park structures and facility. This would also encourage more businesses on Main Street along with improvements to the existing ones.
- I got on the park board to see improvements to the parks in the village. I recently floated the idea of providing more all-inclusive playground equipment. This equipment would be accessible to those with physical limitations to also enjoy.
Anything else I would like to add
- My entire professional life has been dedicated to government service in many various positions from front-line worker to department head. I have a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration specializing in local government administration. I have the knowledge of local government operations that is used to assist in my decision making along with understanding the financial and legal considerations to be considered. No other candidate has this related education and experience along with a proven record of serving the public. I serve for the betterment of Deerfield and not for a particular special interest or have a singular agenda.