Clerk, poll workers seek vaccine priority

Area municipalities are backing the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association effort to have clerks and poll workers vaccinated before the April 6 election.

On Feb. 8, the association’s board of directors voted to request all clerks, their staff and poll workers be included in group 1B for the Covid-19 vaccine. The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee decided in January to not include them.

The resolution passed on Feb. 8 asserted that clerks, their staff and poll workers administered multiple elections beginning in March of 2020, “many without adequate personal protective equipment (or) proper infection control training.”

That, coupled with a shortage of trained poll workers put them at increased risk of Covid-19, the resolution said.

The vaccinations would also mean “more municipal buildings would be able to open in Wisconsin bringing more of a sense of normalcy back to the citizens of our state;,” the resolution said.

Locally, the Oakland Town Board voted on Feb. 23 to support the association’s effort. The Cambridge Village Board similarly voted in support on Feb. 23.

