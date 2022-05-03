A Deerfield village committee has recommended hiring a Beloit construction firm to build a village hall on West Nelson Street at a cost of about $2.17 million.
The Municipal Needs Committee considered four bids from builders that recently came in as high as $3.1 million. At a meeting on May 2, the committee voted 4-1 with Tessa Dunnington dissenting to recommend hiring Corporate Contractors, Inc., of Beloit.
The recommendation now goes to the Deerfield Village Board for final approval at a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9 at the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road.
The recommended cost includes construction of the building and one alternative bid, for about $7,300 for interior lighting tubes. The committee also voted to recommend that a contingency fund included in the bid be reduced from 10 percent down to 6 percent of the total project cost.
The committee further decided that based on other alternative bids that came in at an additional cost of $45,000 to $54,000, to not proceed with installing radiant heat in the building’s floors.
“We felt it was best to remove that cost,” said committee member Gary Wieczorek, who remains on the Municipal Needs Committee despite being one of two incumbents who lost village board races in April to candidates who said they opposed the village hall project.
Weiczorek noted that Corporate Contractors frequently works with architectural firm Dimension IV Madison Design Group, that has been hired to design the village hall.
“They’ve worked with them quite a bit,” concurred Village President and committee member Greg Frutiger.
Although he ultimately voted to recommend the bid, committee member and village board member Scott Tebon questioned the total cost, saying it came in higher than hoped.
The construction cost doesn’t include furniture, Tebon noted. That is expected to be bid out later in May. Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said new furniture is needed.
“There is really not much from our (current) village hall that can go in there,” she said.
Weiczorek said, given rising inflation and other factors, he was pleased to get four bids.
“I do think it was the best we could do under the circumstances,” Wieczorek said, adding that “we all wish it would have been a lower bid.”
“But I’m not surprised,” said committee member Elizabeth Dollar, adding that she doesn’t expect inflation to subside. “The numbers aren’t going to come down,” she said.
Wieczorek noted that the main board room in the proposed village hall would be set up for virtual meetings, with several wall-mounted cameras and a microphone system that picks up speakers clearly in the front and back of the room.
“We have the room well-covered (for audio-visual). We didn’t go extravagant, but we didn’t skimp either,” Wieczoerk said.
Weiczorek also noted that the building will have an electronic access system that will allow the public to use some areas after hours, while other areas like offices remain locked.
“You don’t need keys,” Wieczorek said.
Library
The committee also heard an update on the proposed expansion of the Deerfield Public Library, also on West Nelson Street, but did not take any action on that project.
Library Director Leah Fritsche said soil borings were done last week on property behind the library, that the village bought in 2013 for the expansion, to assess any contamination or water table issues. The site was once considered contaminated, possibly with petroleum, but the former owner is believed to have cleaned that all up, Fritsche said.
Fritsche said the library board will see new drawings later this month for the expansion from its recently hired architect, Ramaker Architecture and Engineering, of Sauk City. Those plans are expected to be shared at a Library Board meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the library, 12 W. Nelson St.