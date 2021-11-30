Deerfield wrestling gets new season under way with Marcus Novak as head coach

Head coach Marcus Novak has his work cut out for him in his first year as Demons head coach, as he looks to rebuild the Deerfield wrestling program.
“I was approached by several people in the school to judge my interest in rebuilding the wrestling program and knew my son would eventually be a part of the program, so I jumped on board,” said Novak.
With zero returning wrestlers from a year ago, Novak will be relying on a young crew.
While the Demons may not have experience on the mat, they make up for it in coaching.
Novak previously coached for 14 years at Johnson Creek before becoming the head coach of Deerfield. Flanking Novak will be Jaime Cunningham, a former Deerfield wrestler, who was a conference champ, and Danny Sullivan, who won state in 2007 with Mineral Point and was a three-time state qualifier.
With junior Aiden Kammann potentially out with an injury, the lone upperclassman is junior Hunter Milanowski at the 160/170 weight class. Milanowski wrestled as a freshman but was an opt-out last season due to COVID-19.
“He is extremely agile for his size and if we can work on breaking a couple of his bad habits, he could be really successful this year and next,” said Novak.
Two freshmen who will wrestle in the upper weight divisions include Xavier Valdes at 220, and Will Brattlie, a first-year wrestler, at 285.
“He is going to win some matches for us this year,” said Novak of Brattlie. “His growth since day one has been one of the biggest on the team.”
The Demons feature more experience in their smaller weight classes with sophomore Hayden Frazer at 120, freshman Bryce Eickhoff at 138 and freshman Evan Grosvold at 106. Each has wrestled for the Deerfield youth club, bringing great technique on the mat.