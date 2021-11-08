Nov. 11 Community Briefs

Winter mailboxes
As winter approaches, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Cottage Grove Postmaster Steve Loniello. “Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox – including steps, porches, walkways and street approach – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get those letters and packages delivered on time.”
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.
Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
CAMBRIDGE
Thanksgiving Baskets
The Cambridge Food Pantry is offering free Thanksgiving baskets to Cambridge School District residents. Basket pickup will be Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of Nikolay Middle School. To register to receive a basket call (608) 423-8142, email the food pantry at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us. or register online at cambridgecap.net.
Community Thanksgiving Worship
Area churches are offering a joint Community Thanksgiving Service at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., to give thanks to God for the many blessings of community, congregations, and our lives. For those not able to join in-person, the service will be broadcast live on Charter Channel 987 and live-streamed on Facebook.
Village Leaf Collection
The Village of Cambridge’s leaf-pick up is Oct. 26 through Nov. 18.
Crews will start in the northeast quadrant of the village and work in a counterclockwise rotation, with as many rounds as time allows through Nov. 18.
Village residents are encouraged to mow and mulch their leaves into their lawn. Mulched leaf litter is a good addition to a healthy lawn. For those who wish not to do that, the village will pick up leaves that are raked into the terrace. Residents must keep leaves on the terrace, between the sidewalk and curb, to avoid storm water impacts and water quality.
In addition, the village picks up garden waste placed at curbside. Please place it in a container that weighs less than 30 pounds, set apart from loose leaves and trash and recycling bins. Pile branches, twigs and brush, cut into manageable lengths, parallel to the curb and apart from loose leaves and trash and recycling bins.
Please do not place leaves, brush, or garden waste near electric poles or any other obstructions. In addition, a reminder that the village does not pick up grass clippings, dirt, sod or stones.
The village’s compost site is open Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to sunset through Nov. 18, for leaf and brush drop off.
More information is on the Public Works Department’s Facebook Page or by calling the Public Works Office at (608)501-8944.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
Volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers are needed in the Cambridge area. Volunteers pick up meals in Cambridge at 11:15 a.m. and deliver to 6 to 10 patrons, for a total time commitment of about two hours. Volunteers typically give one or two days per quarter, but that is flexible. More information: Willerup Church at (608) 423-3777 or email secretary@willerupumc.org.
DEERFIELD
Computer Buddies
Dane County’s Computer Buddy Program is coming to Deerfield Elementary school this fall and looking for volunteers age 55 and older to participate.
RSVP of Dane County’s Computer Buddy Program is a virtual Pen Pal Program. Volunteers are matched with students and correspond in pen pal fashion weekly or biweekly via computer.
All correspondence is monitored by the RSVP program and volunteers are background checked. Volunteers don’t have to live in Deerfield.
The correspondence provides the opportunity for students to practice their writing and computer skills while fostering a positive relationship between the generations. Volunteers and area elementary students not only write about academics, but share their thoughts, feelings, and ideas.
Volunteers say that their biggest reward for participating in the program is communicating with a student with boundless enthusiasm and fresh ideas. It’s fun getting to know the children and to learn about what their school and home activities and interests are and interesting for them to learn about an older person, their lives and interests and accomplishments. Students say that that the best part of communicating with their volunteer is knowing that an adult takes interest in them and shares their wisdom and understanding.
The program does not involve a large time commitment — usually 20 to 30 minutes per week and the schedule is flexible. For more information contact Diana Jost at (608) 441-1393 or djost@rsvpdane.org
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Memory Screenings
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
For more information contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com.
- Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center
- Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Libraryl
For more information call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.