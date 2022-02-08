hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge boys basketball defeated by Marshall By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 8, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Although three Blue Jays reached double figures on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Cambridge could not overcome Marshall in a 61-50 loss.Freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 14 points and senior guard Trey Colts added 11, nine points coming in the second half. Senior forward Aidan Schroeder recorded 10 points for Cambridge (8-11, 1-5).Craig Ward of Marshall (16-4, 4-2) recorded a game-high 21 points.Marshall 61, Cambridge 50Cambridge 23 27 — 50Marshall 29 32 — 61Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — M. Buckman 5 2-2 14, Colts 3 5-5 11, Schroeder 4 0-0 10, N. Buckman 3 1-2 8, Horton 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 8-9 50.Marshall (fg ft-ft tp) — Ward 5 10-15 21, Truschinski 8 3-6 20, Denniston 3 0-0 8, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Miggins 1 2-2 4, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Kleinheinz 1 0-0 2, Grady 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 15-23 50.Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Schroeder 2, Horton, N. Buckman), Marshall 4 (Denniston 2, Truschinski, Ward).Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Marshall 12.Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketall csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you