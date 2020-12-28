VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Village Board

Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLSTown Board

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall

DEERFIELD SCHOOL BOARDCommittee of the Whole

Monday, Jan. 11, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School

