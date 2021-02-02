Feb. 4
Meatloaf, chili cheese wrap, carrots, mashed potatoes, apple slices, dinner roll
Feb. 5
Elementary school: Grilled cheese sandwich, chili cheese wrap, tomato soup, steamed cauliflower, pears, sugar cookie
High school: Grilled cheese sandwich, chili cheese wrap, tomato soup, steamed cauliflower, carrots, unsweetened strawberry applesauce, snickerdoodle cookie
Feb. 8
Elementary school: Sausage pizza, three cheese calzone, carrots, mixed vegetables, baked apples
High school: Sausage pizza, stuffed crust cheese pizza, carrots, mixed vegetables, romaine lettuce, baked apples
Feb. 9
Elementary school: Mandarin orange chicken, three cheese calzone, green peas, cucumber slices, strawberry cup, brown rice
High school: Mandarin orange chicken, stuffed crust cheese pizza, green peas, cucumber slices, romaine lettuce, strawberries, rice
Feb. 10
Elementary school: Hot dog, carrots, baked beans, peaches
High school: Hot dog, carrots, baked beans, romaine lettuce, peaches
Feb. 11
Elementary school: Asian chicken rice bowl, three cheese calzone, broccoli, cucumber slices, pineapple
High school: Asian chicken rice bowl, stuffed crust cheese pizza, broccoli, cucumber slices, romaine lettuce, pineapple
Feb. 12
Elementary school: Beef taco pie, three cheese calzone, carrots, corn, pineapple, mixed berry cup
High school: Baked beans, carrots, strawberry applesauce
