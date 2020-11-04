Deerfield School District residents have voted by a 2-1 margin to fund a $500,000 operating referendum every year for the next five years.
With all precincts reporting, the question to fund an annual operating referendum received 1,753 votes in favor and 831 votes opposed. That’s about 69 percent ‘yes’ votes and 32 percent ‘no’ votes.
The referendum, set in August, will allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 per year, for five years.
With the operating referendum approved, school district residents will see a tax rate of about $10.52 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020-21.
The district pursued an operating referendum in part to offset financial challenges caused by Covid-19, administrators said.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said the referendum funds will “help us maintain our programs for students, keep our curriculum current and our technology up to date.”
“All of these areas are essential in providing a high-quality education for our students and wouldn't be possible to afford within the revenue limits set by the state,” Jensen continued.
School Board member Sandy Fischer agreed, saying the district will use referendum funds for “services our students and staff need during the pandemic.”
“It is heartbreaking to not have our schools full of kids, to not have athletic events and concerts to watch. As a 30-year resident of Deerfield, I know our community always comes together during a crisis,” Fischer said. “I hope we all keep working together so we can safely bring kids back to school soon.”
Jensen said the election results mirrored the results of a survey conducted earlier this year, asking local residents whether they could support an operating referendum.
“I am grateful for the fantastic voter turnout we had for this election cycle,” Jensen said in an email. “It is important for district residents to have a voice in the future planning of our schools. This vote shows the positive value our community places on our schools and staff.”
