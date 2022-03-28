March 31 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

JEFFERSON COUNTY
April 12: Jefferson County Soil Builders Field Day, 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. at N5636 Gordy Lane, in Jefferson. Co-hosted by. the Rock River Regenerative Graziers. Topics will include upcoming 2022 activities; Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation funding programs; soil health; cover crops; and no-till farming. Speakers will include area farmers and representatives from the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, UW-Madison, Dane County Extension and Glacierland Resource Conservation and Development, Inc. For more information call Dean Weichmann at (920) 988-4620.
CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts, Cambridge Community Library. Stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. Story time won't meet April 13 and 15. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Cambridge Tree Project: Ordering is now underway for trees and shrubs through the Cambridge Tree Project’s spring sale. Pictures, descriptions, growth rates and planting tips are at CambridgeTreeProject.org. Curbside pickup begins the week of April 11.
Library construction archives: Volunteers have finished gathering paper documents relating to the construction of the Cambridge Community Library into a new Cambridge Library Archives. The collection can be accessed at the library. The library was completed in 2015.
April 3-9: National Library Week: In addition to other programming, the Cambridge Community Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, will have a jumbo Connect-4 game for patron use as part of National Library Week's "Connect with Your Library" theme. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 7: John Stofflet at Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., in celebration of National Library Week. Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will welcome Stofflet, evening news anchor for NBC-15 in Madison, at 7 p.m. He will speak on “To the Ends of the Earth & Timbuktu,” reflecting on a nearly 40-year Emmy-winning journalism career that has taken him around the globe. More information: (608) 669-2072.
April 9: Community Tree Planting: sponsored by the Cambridge Tree Project, 9 a.m. to noon, Linda Begley Korth Park, Kenseth Drive. Dane County Climate Specialist Mel Askay will talk about the importance of planting trees to mitigate climate change; Dane County Forester Adam Alves will share tree planting tips; and then attendees are invited to help plant nearly 100 street and park trees in and around The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood. The trees are being donated by the Cambridge Tree Project. Attendees should bring work gloves and shovels, if possible, and wear clothes that can get dirty. Water will be provided. The rain date is Sunday, April 10.
April 9: Underwater Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, Cambridge Community Pool, 9 a.m. to noon. Includes hunts for children ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9 and above, followed by open swim. More information: More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 9: Cambridge Arts Council Gala at the Cambridge Winery, with a medieval theme. Admission is $50 per person. Online reservations accepted beginning March 1 via the Arts Council’s website, cambridgewiarts.org.
April 21: Cambridge Community Library Third Thursday: Outdoor jumbo games at 6:30 p.m. outside the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. Indoors at the Amundson Community Center if inclement weather. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 22: Cambridge Community Library Friday Flicks: Free movie, "Westside Story," and popcorn at 1 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 22: Girls Night Out Chocolate Walk. Cambridge businesses will offer evening shopping and a “Sweet Stop” map with a chance to fill a box of chocolates while visiting downtown merchants. More information: Girls Night Out Cambridge Chocolate Walk Facebook Event or email tobibolt@gmail.com. Ticket proceeds will benefit Cambridge Christmas.
April 23: Cambridge Area Youth Center Fundraiser Night, sponsored by the Cambridge Community Activities Program for the Cambridge Area Youth Center, 4-7 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12. Open bowling, euchre tournament, raffle baskets and a silent auction. More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 30-May 1: Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour. Tenth-annual self-driving tour at sites in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek. Featuring work from 15 guest potters and 10 members of The Clay Collective who will open their studios to the public. More information: theclaycollective.org.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Lions Club Cut Flower Bouquet Sale: Ordering is now underway for arrangements from Avid Gardener in Cambridge. Pickup is April 25. To place an order go to deerfieldlions.org. For more information email deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com
May 6: Deerfield Lions Club Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Deerfield Fireman’s Park. Half chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, role, and cookie. Dine in or carry out, delivery available. Walk-up available while supplies last. Reservations taken starting April 4 by calling the Bank of Deerfield, (608) 764-5311.
May 14: Lions CARe Car Cruise and Poker Run, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start with a Paul Bunyan Breakfast at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove from 7:30-10 a.m., followed by Community Cookout at Deerfield Fireman’s Park in Deerfield from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.; and then a Community Ice Cream Social and Sock Hop from 2-4 p.m. at Marshall Fireman’s Parkin Marshall. Participating Lions Clubs from Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and Marshall. More information: Lions Car Cruise and Poker Run Facebook Page.