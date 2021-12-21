Cambridge schools late-start Wednesdays proposed to continue

Cambridge school classes would continue to start an hour later late on Wednesdays in 2022-23 under an administrative proposal, but future change is being eyed.
The school board didn’t take action on Dec. 20 to approve a 2022-23 calendar, after Superintendent Marggie Banker shared proposed highlights that she said have been endorsed by teachers and the school board’s communications committee.
A school board vote is expected in January.
Banker said starting up to 2 hours late on Wednesdays has been considered to allow for more planning and professional development time for teachers.
Banker also said, however, there are ongoing concerns about supervision of students who are in buildings on Wednesdays prior to the start of classes.
That “continues to be less than ideal,” she said. “And teachers would likely prefer to have some more time.”
But, she said, “we are not ready to come into this calendar cycle with some sea changes or very big shifts.”
School Board member Courtney Reed Jenkins said districts across the state are moving away from late start and early release days, instead retooling calendars to fit in full days for staff planning and professional development. She encouraged Cambridge to consider doing that starting in 2023-24.
Banker agreed that more dedicated time for professional development is a good goal, and noted that the district may soon embark on a strategic planning process in which that may be one object. She said it makes sense to wait on major calendar changes, to see what comes out of that strategic planning.
Also proposed in the 2022-23 calendar are a Sept. 1 start date and staggered parent-teacher conference dates, so that those are on different nights for each of the district’s three schools. That should “help families get to those,” when they have children in multiple buildings, Banker said.
And school is proposed to end June 5, 2023 for students through 11th grade, the day after June 4 graduation.
That is a change. School Board president Tracy Smithback Travi said classes have always ended before graduation and questioned whether not doing that would require a school district policy change.
“I’m not saying I’m tied to that or that it always has to be that way, just making sure we’re not creating an issue,” Smithback Travis said.
In other matters on Dec. 20, the school board:
• Approved hiring Pete Moe, dean of students for Nikolay Middle School and Cambridge School, as 2022 summer school coordinator. Moe will work with past summer school coordinator and Cambridge Elementary School Principal Chris Holt, who this year took on additional duties as the district’s director of instruction. Banker called the hiring “exciting,” and said Moe is finishing work on his principal’s license and is already well-known by students and staff.
- Heard a report from District Social Worker Kristin Gowan on student mental health and social and emotional learning, including Cambridge students answers to a annual countywide 7-12-grade youth survey. Gowan said the survey showed “a significant increase this year,” in reported mental health struggles. “It’s hard to know how much of that is COVID, but we presume that is having an impact,” with widespread academic and social delays due to the pandemic. “Some students are a year and a half behind,” she said. She said the district and school staff have responded by hiring an additional school psychologist this year, by building wellness into daily routines and by working to ensure that students are supported and connected to “at least one adult who has their back,” that they can go to in a difficult time.
- Heard from Holt on school report cards recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Holt said to take particular note of a new growth category that will track over time how the district’s lowest-performing students are doing.
- Voted to spend about $19,000 to upgrade the fire alarm system at Cambridge Elementary School.
- Heard from Banker, that school district will continue to require masks in buildings in line with Dane County extending its COVID-19 mask order to Feb. 1. Banker said about 34 percent elementary students, 70 percent of middle school students, 67 percent of high school students and 70 percent of Koshkonong Trails charter school students are now fully vaccinated. She said in the new year, she would like to review the district’s quarantine process to ensure that students and staff aren’t being made to unnecessarily stay home. “We want to become a little more discerning in our quarantine practices… acknowledging that there is a balance between the physical health of students and staff and interruptions in learning,” Banker said. School Board member Jay Fisher said he would like the school district to review whether Cambridge High School, which is physically located in Jefferson County, could follow that county’s COVID-19 guidelines and be mask optional. Nikolay Middle School, Koshkonong Trails and Cambridge Elementary School are in Dane County. The school district has since the start of the pandemic followed Dane County public health guidance for all of its school buildings. “I know it adds a little bit of complexity,” but would bring the high school building in line with other schools in Jefferson County, Fisher said.