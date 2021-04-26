The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public that off-highway motorcycle trail passes are now available for non-residents to purchase.
Until now, non-residents needed to register their off-highway motorcycle (OHM) in Wisconsin to operate on trails or other publicly established corridors.
Non-residents who own off-highway motorcycles and looking to ride in the Badger State may display either a Wisconsin public use registration ($30 first-time registration; $30 2-year renewal) or a non-resident trail pass $35) to operate on OHM trails or established corridors open to the public.
Non-residents can purchase their pass online through Go Wild, the DNR’s online license and registration portal, where information on the new trail pass is available, including an operation tutorial.
The OHM program became effective in October 2016 and is modeled after the ATV/UTV program. Before making the trail pass available to non-residents, the DNR was required to put into effect administrative rules which were completed last year and include a delayed effective date of April 1, 2021.
Similar to the non-resident ATV/UTV trail pass, annual and five-day trail pass options are available ($20) for off-highway motorcycles. The annual passes expire on March 31. At the point of sale, a temporary trail use receipt (TTUR) will be issued. Trail passes will be mailed for those purchasing out of state.
A non-resident trail pass must be attached by its own adhesive in a visible location on the motorcycle's exterior. Trail passes are not required for operating an OHM on frozen waters.
The DNR provides registration services for off-highway motorcycles. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issues titles and/or registration (license plates) for highway use of motorcycles.
