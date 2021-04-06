DEMONS

The Deerfield volleyball team suffered a pair of defeats, losing matchings to Princeton/Green Lake and Wayland Academy.

Princeton/Green Lake 3

Deerfield 0

The Demons suffered a 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 road defeat on March 27.

Ashley Ballmoos finished with a team-high 10 kills while adding a pair of service aces. Moli Haak also had two aces and made seven kills.

Grace Brattlie handed out a match-high 26 assists, while Steffi Siewert made 11 digs.

Wayland Academy 3

Deerfield 1

Deerfield managed to win one game in a 3-1 loss to Wayland Academy.

The finals score was 22-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.

Siewert was the leader in two categories, kills (12) and digs (11), while Brattlie added 20 assists.

WIAA Playoffs

Deerfield was awarded a No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Cambridge in a WIAA Division 2 Alternate Fall Volleyball Regional at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Columbus. The winner will face top-seeded Columbus at 4 p.m. in the regional championship.

