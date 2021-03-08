Broadband expansion progresses at all levels

Better broadband was once something rural residents and business owners talked about but didn’t much hope to realize.
Then, the Covid-19 pandemic spotlighted inequalities among school children learning at home and among remote workers.
And now, action seems to be happening at every level – local, county, state and federal government — and among service providers themselves.
The sum of it all is encouraging.
Locally, Jefferson County, the village of Cambridge and Bertram Communications partnered late last year to raise a new 420-foot communications tower near the Cambridge fish ponds.
In Dane County, supervisors Kate McGinnity of Cambridge and Melissa Ratcliffe of Cottage Grove have been involved since last fall in a new effort to help municipalities get ready to receive broadband grants, and to explore internet options.
At the state level, Gov. Tony Evers established a broadband task force that’s met monthly since last July.
And at the federal level, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, through her seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, late last year helped push through new broadband funding for rural and underserved communities.
The federal funding includes monthly payments to unemployed workers to help them pay for internet service. Also tied into that was authorization: for the U.S. Department of Commerce to establish an Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth to help businesses access federal broadband resources and a directive to the Federal Communications Commission and U.S. Department of Agriculture to coordinate to disburse federal broadband funds.
In a recent release, Baldwin shared a list of recent federal broadband initiatives, totaling billions of dollars, earmarked for things like better broadband maps and new broadband infrastructure in rural areas.
Earlier this month, Baldwin also joined in a bi-partisan effort seeking adjustments the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, that’s keeping some states that have received federal dollars for rural satellite service from also receiving rural broadband expansion assistance.
And internet providers are now regularly sharing their latest steps.
Just last week, Charter Communications announced plans to invest $668 million, including some federal dollars it’s obtained, to bring high-speed broadband to an additional 143,000 underserved Wisconsin homeowners and small businesses. It’s part of a $5 billion plan by Charter, offset by about $1.2 billion in federal aid, to bring high-speed broadband to more than 1 million homes and business across 24 states.
Reliable broadband is as necessary today as a reliable energy grid and well-maintained roads. It is needed infrastructure that shouldn’t be an afterthought and should be equitably available to everyone.
At long last, rural communities are no longer be waiting for that to sink in. Longtime pleas are finding root in action. Unfortunately, it took a pandemic to get here.
