Election letters deadline

The last day that letters to the editor regarding the April 6 election will be published in the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent is Thursday, March 18. The deadline for submitting election-related letters is Monday, March 15, at noon.
Letters may be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper’s office at 320 N. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI 53551. They may also be emailed to Managing Editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@hngnews.com.
The blackout period, two weeks prior to the newspaper’s last print publication date before April 6, ensures time for responses to letters. Per our general policy on letters to the editor, the management reserves the right to edit letters and to not publish them, for any reason, without explanation.
