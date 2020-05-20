COLE NEHRING
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Basketball, Baseball, Soccer
Favorite sports moment: When Deerfield Basketball went to the state tournament in 2018
Favorite school subject: Science
GPA: 3.9
Post high school plans: Attending University of Wisconsin-Madison
Song you’re listening to right now: Myron by Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite place to eat: Buffalo Wild Wings
I like competing against: Palmyra
