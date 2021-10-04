Deerfield football defeat St. John's on Homecoming night

Deerfield kept its playoff hopes alive with a 48-22 victory on homecoming over St. John’s Northwestern Academies on Friday, Oct. 1.
“To go through that week and everything and then to come out victorious on Friday was great,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “It was pretty much a sold out house, the student section was great, so for those kids to get that moment, that’s really why you have these games.”
The week of festivities did not distract the Demons from a slow start as junior quarterback Tommy Lees found senior wide receiver Dayton Lasack for a 15-yard passing touchdown. Lees ran in the two-point conversion to put Deerfield up 8-0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter.
With 6:09 left in the first quarter, Lees found freshman wide receiver Zach Hanson for a 17-yard touchdown pass, adding to the 14-0 lead.
“We had some younger guys step up huge, and Zach Hanson has really turned himself into a varsity football player,” said Sweger.
Lees found sophomore running back Jackson Drobac for his third touchdown pass of the quarter. The eight-yard pass put Deerfield up 20-0 with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
With 8:28 left in the second quarter, St. John’s found the endzone on an 18-yard run. A two-point conversion cut the Deerfield lead to 20-8.
St John’s had the opportunity to cut into the lead some more before half, but the Deerfield defense swung the momentum back as Lees intercepted a pass, and took it back 40 yards for the touchdown. A two-point conversion from Lees to Hanson put Deerfield up 28-8 at the half.
“You depend on some of your younger guys, so you get guys like Jackson Drobac and Austin Anderson, who are finding themselves in their linebacking spots and if you can sure up your linebacker spots, it changes the entire outlook of the defense. Those guys the last couple of weeks have really taken big steps and they both played phenomenal on Friday,” said Sweger.
St. John’s added a 65-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 28-16 with 11:46 left in the third. However, Lees threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Drobac and a six-yard pass to junior running back Mason Bettehauser to go up 41-16 after three quarters.
A five-yard touchdown pass by St. John’s and a two-point conversion cut the lead to 41-22 with 7:05 left in the fourth quarter. Deerfield quickly responded with a score of its own as Lees broke off a 54-yard run and Pierce Manning added the extra point, to give Deerfield the 48-22 victory.
Lees finished the night 14 of 21 passing for 184 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Lees had 13 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Lees snatched two interceptions and recorded seven tackles.
Four different Demons caught touchdown passes as Lasack had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Drobac caught five passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, Hanson hauled in two receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown and Bettehauser recorded two catches for 22 yards a touchdown.
“You don’t replace talented superstars like Collin, you just ask everybody to do their job the best they can and those younger guys really stepped up and made a big difference,” said Sweger.
Deerfield (3-5 overall, 2-3 conference) faces Lourdes Academy (7-1, 5-0) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.