Station, solar, COVID response dominated 2021 Cambridge area news

In 2021, the Cambridge area remained divided over whether to expand its fire and EMS station and at what cost. The state review of a proposed solar farm inched forward. Ground was broken on a new bike bath, the Cambridge schools continue to respond to COVID-19 and some community events returned -- but not all of them. Here's what made headlines in the Cambridge area this year, and our top news photos.
Jan. 7
Invenergy, LLC says it expects early in 2021 to apply for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, for a proposed solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
Jan. 14
Cottage Grove-based Forward Pharmacy, that has locations in Cambridge and Deerfield, is now giving out COVID-19 vaccines and offering free tests in Deerfield… members of the Cambridge Area EMS are being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Jan. 21
The Cambridge Village Board sets two questions on the April 6 ballot, one for the expansion of the fire and EMS station and a second to exceed the state levy cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity to cover emergency services and other operating expenses…
Jan. 28
Cambridge middle and high school students return to school buildings for in-person learning, after 10 months of virtual classes due to COVID-19. Elementary students have already been learning in person…in an hours-long virtual meeting, scores of local residents share their views on proposed solar farm with the Christiana town board and a Chicago energy firm… the Christiana town board votes to make its fire and EMS station expansion referendum binding… friends of Bernadine Christianson gather outside Home Again Assisted living on her 102nd birthday, unable to go inside due to COVID-19.
Feb. 4
Full-time health room aide Lesli Rumpf is responsible for COVID-19 contact tracing in the Cambridge schools… a Dane County committee delays granting a conditional use permit to a proposed quarry near Utica after neighbors speak out against it… the village of Cambridge reinstates its economic development committee and creates an ad hoc committee to respond to a proposed solar farm just beyond its western border… Dusty Rogers, owner of Details Boutique at Galleria 214 in Cambridge, will soon open Revive Salt Room and Sauna. Amanda Reed Skin Care will also have space there.
Feb. 11
The Cambridge Plan Commission raises concerns about a proposed auto salvage and recycling business in the neighboring town of Christiana… Dane County loosens its gathering restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline… three years after its creation, Cambridge’s project-based charter school, Koshkonong Trails, is up for a contract renewal.. Cambridge school children and local seniors will participate in Computer Buddies, a virtual pen pal program run by RSVP of Dane County.
Feb. 18
The Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission releases what it says are the final taxpayer impact figures for a proposed fire and EMS station expansion.
Feb. 25
Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater won’t stage its summer musicals due to COVID-19… Cambridge’s Energy Subcommittee recommends the village spend up to $5,000 for legal guidance as it responds to a proposed nearby solar farm…. Cambridge-area taxpayers can now visit a variety of local websites for information on upcoming fire and EMS station expansion referendums, including sites maintained by the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and Cambridge Area EMS and the site of a new group, Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station… Cambridge High School senior Randi Stockwell is named a National Merit Scholarship Program finalist… more than 30 dippers submitted videos as the annual Dip for Dozer fundraiser went virtual.
March 4
Mandi and Tony Buonincontro are remaking a historic downtown Cambridge building into a 6-room boutique hotel… the Cambridge Community Library has reopened for computer users and are allowing users in to the building to browse a small selection of material put out by librarians. Librarians will retriever other materials from the stacks at request… Respondents of a Cambridge School District survey say they would most value communication skills, high expectations and relationship building in a new superintendent who would replace retiring Bernie Nikolay… the town of Christiana’s plan commission backs both the rezoning of a site for an auto salvage yard and the granting of a conditional use permit for proposed quarry near Utica.
March 11
Cambridge High School’s Academic Decathlon team place third at state… independent Mary Ann Nicholson challenges Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in the April 6 election… a Chicago firm offers more details on it plans and timeline for a proposed solar farm west of Cambridge… area municipalities are backing the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association’s effort to have clerks and poll workers vaccinated before the April 6 election.
March 18
Cambridge-area voters have two weeks left to wrap their heads around the complexities and implications of 5 simultaneous area referendums to expand their fire and EMS station. Two villages – Rockdale and Cambridge – and three towns – Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills – have questions on the April 6 ballot to fund their portions of the $6.5 million cost.. Dancing Goat Distillery opens its first rickhouse east of State Highway 134, for distilling spirits… town of Christiana resident Jeremy Knudson registers as a write-in against incumbent supervisor Jim Lowrey… for the second year in a row, graduation requirements are being altered for Cambridge High School seniors, including exit interviews being optional.
March 25
Margaret Banker, Shannon Kilton and Peter Wilson are the three finalists to replace retiring Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay… Cambridge Village Boad member Kris Breunig confirms he’s a member of a group disseminating information about an upcoming fire and EMS station referendum. Breunig says other group members aren’t coming forward due to potential retribution… the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department offers station tours in advance of the April referendums… Anna Evenson, of Cambridge, is the 2021 Wisconsin Honey Queen… Greg Klug, the longtime owner of Major Wisconsin Auctions & Estate Services, opens Creekside Art, Antiques & Treasurers in downtown Cambridge.
April 1
Cambridge Community Activities Program summer recreation programs are on in 2021, after being canceled in 2020, with a mostly normal season planned… Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee approves a conditional use permit for a quarry near Utica… Christiana and Oakland town residents will have the final say at annual electors’ meetings later in April on whether to fund a fire and EMS station expansion… Dan Korth has come forward as a second member of citizens’ group that has raised questions about the upcoming Cambridge fire and EMS station referendum… Cambridge expects to hold in-person summer school in 2021….write-in candidate Jen Brown creates a race for Cambridge school board against incumbent Jim Womble and challenger Jay Fisher.
April 8
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds a socially distanced egg hunt at Ripley Park.
April 15
Referendums to fund the expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station fail in Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana, and pass in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills, casting the proposed $6.5 million project in doubt… for the second year, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department cancels its Memorial Day Breakfast… Cambridge cancels Prom due to COVID-19… local school board and municipal board seats shuffle after April 6 elections.
April 22
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, files a certificate of public convenience and necessity with the Public Service Commisison of Wisconsin, for a 6,300 proposed solar farm in the towns of Christiana and Deerfield… a recount flips the results of an April 6 referendum, allowing the village to now exceed its state levy cap by $95,000 a year to fund emergency services and general expenses into the future… Margaret Banker is chosen as the Cambridge School District’s next superintendent… in a survey, Cambridge seniors say they’d like better access to meal and transportation programs, a directory of services and a dedicated senior center… for the second year, Cambridge’s Memorial Day Parade is canceled. A remembrance ceremony will go on in Veterans’ Park… the Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour is on in early May after being canceled in 2020…the Cambridge School board votes to spend some of its COVID-19 relief funding to add a school psychologist, a special education teacher and a middle school vocal music teacher… the Cambridge Village Board will retain an attorney to help formulate its stance on a proposed solar farm.
April 29
Dane County creates a Broadband Task Force that will meet for the next year to explore how to best use available funding to expand broadband access… Spencer Davis, Stone Farruggio, Caleb Kendall, Oliver Kozler, Erika Lund, Ryan Lund, Jack Nikolay, Mia Pollasky, Randi Stockwell and Spencer Windorski are Cambridge High School’s Top 10 Academic Seniors for 2021… a new bike path stretching northward from Cambridge toward the Glacial Drumlin State Trail will be named after village native and 2017 Wisconsin Bicycling Hall of Fame inductee Phil Van Valkenberg… the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s fifth-annual Cambridge art show will be held virtually on May 1… the Cambridge School Board says it’s concerned about new maps that show a proposed solar farm coming within a few hundred feet of Cambridge Elementary School.
May 6
Three utility companies – Wisconsin Electric Power Company, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and Madison Gas and Electric Company – say in a filing with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that they’re interested in ultimately buying the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center… Kristin Aasen-Gowan, a social worker with the Cambridge School District and Cambridge Area Resource Team, joins in a conversation about how Madison and Dane County can better serve homeless people who are “doubled up,” living with friends and family… Cambridge High School musicians are preparing for a seniors-only virtual musical, as CHS band and choir students continue to gather in limited ways since returning to in-person school… Dane County again loosens COVID-19 gathering and business restrictions… Lianna Spencer is the Lake Ripley Management District’s new lake manager… a newly formed Building Review Committee will steer the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission’s next steps followed failed April referendums to expand the fire and EMS station.
May 13
The Cambridge Area EMS is now a fully-licensed paramedic service… Cambridge Village Board member Kris Breunig questions why the first meeting of a new committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station is closed to the public…local school districts and municipalities anticipate coming COVID-19 aid.
May 20
Representatives from the village of Cambridge, towns of Deerfield and Christiana and Cambridge School Board join the Chicago developer of a proposed solar farm and more than 50 area residents at a more than 4-hour-long community meeting to talk about the plan’s potential impacts… a committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station will holds its next meeting in open session after the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent files an open meetings complaint with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office… Public Health Madison & Dane County will allow all COVID-19 orders to sunset on June 2… Ripley Park will open the season with changes to help with rainwater retention, and a new playground… for the rest of May, Cambridge property owners will get a pass if they don’t mow their lawns under a village board proclamation… During EMS Week, Father David Timmeman of St. Pius X Catholic Church publicly thanks the Cambridge EMS for its response when he went into cardiac arrest during a mass in December… Koshkonong Trails Charter School will add a third teacher in the fall… Beginning May 19, Cambridge students will no longer be required to wear masks outside.
May 27
In an annual effort, a local paddling group and the Jefferson County Parks Department team up to clear logs and other natural debris from Koshkonong Creek for the coming recreation season… a committee charged with reviewing fire and EMS station expansion plans weighed what could be trimmed from the $6.5 million price tag… Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Associate Editor Madeline Westberg is named managing editor of the Monona-Cottage Grove Herald Independent and McFarland Thistle.
June 3
A historic beer cave is re-rising in Cam-Rock County Park primarily through the efforts of volunteer Richard Moen…Cambridge village meetings will remain virtual for now… the town of Christiana want to sell to the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission the site of a Pizza Pit restaurtant that it bought in 2019, that the Cambridge fire and EMS station is proposed to expand onto.
June 10
Cambridge High School’s Class of 2021 holds graduation outside. Randi Stockwell is valedictorian and Oliver Kozler is salutorian. And retiring Superintendent Bernie Nikolay is honored… The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent has filed its second complaint of the spring with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, alleging Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission open meetings violations.
June 17
Dane County denies a rezoning request that would allow an auto recycling center and salvage yard near U.S. Highway 12-18 in the town of Christiana… The Cambridge Arts Council cancels the 2021 Midwest Fire Fest…Cambridge village meetings resume in-person.
June 24
A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station weighs what its mission is… the Cambridge School District will intervene in the state review of a proposed solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
July 1
The Cambridge Arts Council’s Summer Concert Series, canceled in 2020, returns to Veteran’s Park. A Public Health Madison & Dane County mobile clinic is on hand giving COVID-19 vaccine shots… During a meeting at Cambridge Cambridge High School, Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission members spar with each other and with representatives of a committee it formed to review plans to expand its fire and EMS station… The Cambridge Village Board toughens its stance on a proposed solar farm, from previously just expressing its concerns to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to now specifically saying it’s opposed… The Dane County Park Commission meets at the CamRock County 3 Park, inviting community groups with ties to the park to present an update on their work… The Cambridge Artists Society hosts a pop-up art show along the CamRock Park trail.
July 8
After more than two decades with the Cambridge schools, CHS principal Keith Schneider takes a job in Middleton… Cambridge FFA and local 4-H clubs participate in the Stoughton Fair… Dancing Goat Distillery reopens its tasting room and gift shop following a year-long shutdown.
July 15
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee recommends studying the privatization of the EMS service… Jefferson County has a new farmer producer group, the Jefferson County Soil Builders… Local youth participate in the Jefferson County Fair.
July 22
A developer who last approached the village of Cambridge in early 2020, seeking to rezone 20 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18 for business use, returns with a fresh proposal… The Dane County Fair, that went virtual in 2020, returns with many Cambridge exhibitors… Eric and Tracy Wittwer and their children join a DNR biologist for a bat count in their neighborhood… Students from Cambridge and other local high schools travel together to Spain… Bill and Pastor Jen Wilson are welcomed to Willerup United Methodist Church.
July 29
Dane County reinstates indoor mask rules… Developers Todd Schultz and Mike Herl will ask the village of Cambridge for tax incremental financing to annex 114 acres south of U.S. Highway 12-18 into the village from the town of Christiana, to build apartments, homes and businesses… Ted Vratny, a member of a committee rethinking plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station, proposes that the fire and EMS departments have separate buildings… The 1906 Historic School Museum wins a Curators Award from the Wisconsin Historical Society for its exhibit on the national suffrage movement.
Aug. 5
The Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Bike and Hike Trail is dedicated… A committee reviewing plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station should narrowly focus on that building project, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission says… Judy Brandt, a longtime local music director and theater group founder, who died in October, will be remembered at a public celebration of life… McKenna Massey is the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent’s new reporter.
Aug. 12
Andy Pickett is Cambridge High School’s new principal … A Dane County broadband task force is taking stock of available emergency COVID-19 funds to tap into… Cambridge students who want to learn from home in 2021-22 would be tied into the JEDI Virtual School … Cambridge-area summer fun includes Maxwell Street Days, Rib Fest, Utica Fest and the library’s used book sale.
Aug. 19
A committee reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge expects to wrap up its work by the end of the month… Students returning to Cambridge schools will need to wear face coverings as will district staff and any visitors… local seasonal roadside stands sell everything from tomatoes to flowers. Some have been in business for generations.
Aug. 26
Confined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County youth reported less trouble with bullying, according to a newly released Dane County Youth Assessment… Hinchley’s Dairy Farm hosts Dane County’s annual Breakfast on the Farm… 2020-21 Blue Jay Hall of Honor recipients are Distinguished Alumni of the Year Richard Horton and Community Member of the Year Nancy Brattlie. Cambridge Blue Jay Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are Jon Biermeier, Tim DeForest, John Leadholm and Wendy Johnson-Zimmick.
Sept. 2
In 2021, other than buying a small amount of grapes for use in some of its blends, the Cambridge Winery attains a goal of making wine entirely from its own locally-grown fruit… Cambridge Village Board members Carla Galler and Kris Breunig announce their resignations… The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee stops short of approving a final station expansion proposal, saying it wants to meet one last time… as the state review process moves forward for a proposed solar farm west of Cambridge, the village authorizes more spending for legal guidance and expert witnesses.
Sept. 9
Cambridge school mark the first day of 2021-22 classes… The Cambridge area saw moderate population growth in the past decade. Its population, including the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana and Oakland, increased 3.9 percent, up from 6,006 residents in 2010 to 6,247 in 2021…
Sept. 16
A new Dane County public health order, with limited exceptions for performing artists, means Cambridge school district instrumental musicians can now practice inside with just a bell cover.
Sept. 23
The Cambridge Pizza Pit will close its doors after months of negotiations that ultimately failed to broker a new lease with the town of Christiana… Fire and EMS spending will increase 4.9 percent in 2022… A town of Christiana farm family joins local developers and a Chicago solar energy firm in pushing Cambridge to back plans for new housing and retail business on 114 acres along U.S. Highway 12-18 at the village’s western gateway.
Oct. 7
The Cambridge Village Board and some village residents push back on the proposed development of farmland along U.S. Highway 12-18, that would only move forward if the village withdraws its opposition to a solar farm planned to its west… Dane County extends its COVID-19 mask mandate through Nov. 5… Cambridge Farm to School cancels its Fall Festival fundraiser due to rising local COVID cases.
Oct. 14
The Cambridge area may be headed again toward a slate of spring referendums to expand its fire and EMS station… The Cambridge Kwik Trip would move to a 5.8-acre site on the southwest corner of the State Highway 134 and U.S. Highway 12-18 intersection, under a plan shared by developer Todd Schultz.
Oct. 21
The Cambridge Village Board says it needs more information before suggesting the maximum that should be spent on a revised fire and EMS station plan… The Cambridge School District’s enrollment drops for the third year, setting it up for a loss of state aid beginning next year… A year-long effort to reset Dane County’s supervisory districts using a new, nonpartisan process, wraps up with the selection of a final map.
Oct. 28
Cambridge area residents flood the Wisconsin Public Service Commission with comments after the agency says in a preliminary determination it won’t require an environmental impact statement for a proposed solar farm… The Oakland Town Board says area municipalities should collectively spend no more than $5 million to expand the Cambridge area fire and EMS station… Village of Cambridge spending would rise 10 percent over 2021, under a preliminary 2022 budget … A new dance and tumbling studio, Soaring Stars, opens in rented space at the Keystone Grill… A coffeehouse space at Galleria 214 will turn over in 2022. Millie’s Coffee & Eatery is set to open in January… Residents of Our House Senior Living in Cambridge enjoy refreshments, music by local musician Cowboy Bob and a visit with Rocky the horse during a fall Harvest Party.
Nov. 4
Dane County’s COVID-19 face mask order is extended through late November and then is expected to sunset… Two weeks after backing a stoplight over a future roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134, the Cambridge Village Board reconsiders that stance… More than two years after its last joint meeting, the village of Cambridge and town of Oakland gather but stop short of finding consensus on a long-term plan to reconstruct Blue Jay Way… About $5.9 million is a good target cost to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission says… A group working to tie Cambridge into the Glacial Drumlin State Trail via a new connector route has secured federal non-profit status… The Cambridge School Board adopts a 2021-22 tax levy of about $7.1 million.
Nov. 11
In a filing with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, Invenergy, LLC, calls the preliminary determination that no environmental impact statement is needed “accurate and consistent with the information gathered by the commission and the Department of Natural Resources”… Cambridge Elementary School is a local COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic site for children ages 5-11… A decades-old vision for a new subdivision at U.S. Highway 18 and County Highway A, in the town of Oakland, is gaining traction. Property owner John Didion is working through town and Jefferson County approval processes for his proposed Oakland Hills subdivision… The Deerfield-Cambridge VFW erects a new memorial stone in London.
Nov. 18
Amigo Construction is considering spinning off a new commercial development entity, with the first site right out its back door — the remaining 10 acres of a former, longtime candy company property… Nearly a year into a state legislative debate over letting transgender women and girls play on school sports teams aligned with their gender identity, the Cambridge School Board broadly backs its transgender, nonbinary and LGBTQ+ students… Cambridge High School presents its fall musical “Once Upon a Mattress.”
Nov. 25
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission endorses a $6.3 million fire and EMS station expansion and recommends that Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana put that to voters in April 2022 referendums… Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov will retire Dec. 31… Nearly a year after the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce disbanded, local merchants are busily preparing for holiday events and thinking independently and collectively about how to draw shoppers… For nearly 35 years, Kathy Sayre has organized the annual Elf Shelf held at the Amundson Community Center as part of Cambridge Christmas… Volunteers are invited to Utica Bar to assemble free Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need…
Dec. 2
Voters in the towns of Oakland and Christiana will be asked in April to approve referendums funding their portions of a $6.3 million Cambridge re and EMS station expansion. The Cambridge Village Board, meanwhile, continues to weigh what amount to put on its spring ballot… Face masks will continue to be required inside Cambridge school buildings as Dane County extends its COVID-19 mask mandate through Jan. 3… The Cambridge Village Board adopts a $1.38 million budget for 2022, a 10.85 percent increase over $1.25 million in 2021… The School District of Cambridge’s 2020-21 state report card shows that it exceeds expectations, with an overall score of 71.4… Members of the Cambridge Village Board join village Public Works Department staff and local resident Jay Weiss in lighting up a new living Christmas tree downtown.
Dec. 9
Strictly Discs, a longtime independent Madison record seller, will open a storefront and house its extensive inventory in a historic building in downtown Cambridge… With a massive solar farm proposed to the west, hemmed in elsewhere by a county park, swampland, Lake Ripley and cropland that’s not for sale, and with few developable lots left in the village, Cambridge may have limited capacity for future growth, the village’s Economic Development Committee says.
Dec. 16
A task force charged with improving internet access across Dane County will survey rural residents in March, hoping to pinpoint the extent to which coverage gaps aren’t accurately reflected on state and federal broadband maps… The public will get a chance to tell state officials in public hearings on Jan. 20 what they think of a proposed solar farm west of Cambridge.
Dec. 23
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack meets with Wisconsin dairy industry leaders at Hinchley's Dairy Farm in Cambridge, discussing the impact of recent and upcoming state and national farm policy… The village of Cambridge will move ahead with a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-led process to realign the intersection of State Highway 134 and Lagoon Drive… Dane County leads Wisconsin in its percentage of 5-11 year olds who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine … Cambridge school classes would continue to start an hour later on Wednesdays in 2022-23 under an administrative proposal, but future change is being eyed… More than 50 years after her first day of work at a bank in downtown Cambridge, Cindy Hartman marks her retirement with community members and co-workers.
Dec. 30
An Oakland Town Board member questions the cost of an April 5 referendum, that the board must soon set, to expand the Cambridge area’s fire and EMS station… Laura Payne won’t run again for the Jefferson County Board, representing the town of Oakland and part of Cambridge.