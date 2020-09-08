CAMBRIDGE
Blue Jay Backpacks
The Cambridge School District is offering its Blue Jay Backpack program again this year, sending home a free meal or snack for students once a month. All students are eligible. Families should register to receive the meals, with a form found on the district website. For more information contact Kerry Marren at (608) 423-8142 or Kristin Gowan at (608) 423-8008.
CAP C.A.R.E. Wednesdays
CAP C.A.R.E., a state-licensed childcare run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is offering care for elementary and 4K students on Wednesdays, when CES has late-start mornings and isn’t offering 4K. Families can sign up for drop-in childcare spots by contacting capcare@cambridge.k12.wi.us. Cost is $15 for elementary students on late-start mornings, and $40 for 4K students from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast is available for $2.50 and lunch for $3.40 if pre-registered.
CAP Youth Center
The Youth Center in Nikolay Middle School, run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is adjusting practices due to COVID-19. Masks will be required, each grade level will be separated into different rooms and kept within cohorts, and each grade will have a maximum of 15 children per day. More information: cambridgecap.net.
