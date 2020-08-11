School supply lists are subject to change due to COVID-19. Reach out to the school district with questions.
4K
Backpack (not toddler size)
Extra set of clothes in labeled bag
Adult sized t-shirt for art projects
Two sets of Crayola crayons (24 pack)
One box broad line thick Crayola markers (10 pack)
One box fine line thin Crayola markers (10 pack, not super tip)
Crayola watercolor set
One pair Fiskars scissors
One big pink pearl eraser for Art
AM Class:
One box Kleenex
One canister antibacterial wipes
Heart stickers
PM Class:
One pack napkins (250 pack)
One bottle hand sanitizer
Lowercase letter stickers
Kindergarten
One small plastic school box (labeled)
One box thick Crayola classic markers (ten pack, in the plastic school box)
One box thin Crayola classic markers (ten pack, put in the plastic school box)
Two spiral notebooks (labeled)
Backpack (labeled, no wheels)
Extra clothes in a Ziplock bag (labeled, pants underwear, socks and a shirt)
Headphones in a labeled Ziplock bag (no earbuds)
Community share items:
One red folder
One red spiral notebook
Two boxes Crayola crayons (24 pack)
Six large Elmer’s glue sticks
One additional box thick Crayola classic markers (ten pack)
One additional box thin Crayola markers (ten pack)
One Crayola watercolor set
Two thick Expo dry erase markers
Two thin Expo dry erase markers
One fine-tip black Sharpie
One box Kleenex
One box Ziplock bags (A-M quart size, N-Z bring gallon size)
One pack napkins
One pack disinfcting wipes
Two boxes crackers
One roll masking tape for Art
First grade
Gym shoes
Two black Sharpies for Art
Six large Elmer’s glue sticks
One bottle Elmer’s washable glue
Ticonderoga pencils (two boxes, 12 count)
Eight Crayola washable thin-line markers
Eight Crayola washable thick-line markers
24 Crayola crayons
12 Crayola colored pencils
Two boxes black Expo dry erase markers (four pack)
One plastic pencil box
Child-sized scissors
Crayola watercolor set
Two family-sized boxes of tissues
Two large containers of disinfecting wipes
One large container baby wipes
One box of gallon-size bags
One box of sandwich-size Ziplock bags
Headphones for computer lab
One set of clothes in a gallon-size Ziplock bag (one shirt, shorts, a pair of socks and underwear)
Optional:
Hand lotion
Hand sanatizer
Second grade
Items labeled with name:
One backpack
One pair headphones
Two boxes of 24 crayola crayons
Two packs thick Crayola classic color markers
One pack thin Crayola classic color markers
Extra set of clothes (socks, underwear, pants, shirt in labeled gallon bag)
Items to be shared:
Four Elmer’s glue sticks
Eight or more black Expo dry erase markers
Four think black Expo dry erase markers
24 Ticonderoga pencils
Chlorox wipes
Two notebooks (wide ruled, any color, not composition)
Four folders with pockets (one red, one blue, one yellow, one purple)
One roll blue painters tape for Art
Gym shoes
Optional items:
Colorful papermate flair pens
Black medium flair pen
Colored pencils
Handheld sharpener
Gallon, quart, sandwich and snack-sized Ziplock bags
One bottle hand sanitizer (pump)
Highlighters
Third grade
Items labeled with name:
One box facial tissues
One pair gym shoes
Backpack or bag
One one-subject spiral notebook (wide-ruled, red if possible)
Two composition notebooks
Two pocket folders
Two pocket folders with three prongs (blue and yellow_
One set Crayola crayons (24 count)
One set Crayola markers (10 count)
One pair child-size scissors
One pair of headphones
Items to be shared:
24 pencils (not mechanical)
Three big erasers
One set of highlighters (two pack, any color)
Two or three packs of jumbo Elmer’s glue sticks
One set black dry erase markers (four pack)
One plastic ruler (12-inch standard and metric)
One bottle of Elmer’s school glue for Art
Wish list:
One empty pringles can
Clorox wipes
Ziplock bags
White card stock paper
Additional Expo markers
Post It Notes
White paper lunch bags
Fourth grade
One school supply box
Ticonderoga pencils
One large eraser
One pack pencil cap erasers
One scissors
Eight Elmer’s glue sticks
One set Crayola markers
One set Crayola colored pencils
Two black regular Sharpies for Art
One pad Post It Notes
One highlighter
One composition notebook
Four pocket folders (one for music)
One ruler (standard and metric units)
One box tissues
One bottle disinfecting wipes
Headphones or earbuds
Ziplock bags (optional)
Fifth grade
Three notebooks (one blue, one green, one red)
Three folders (one blue, one green, one red)
Pencil pouch or case
Ticonderoga pencils
One pack pencil top erasers
Three fine Sharpies (two for Art)
One set thick Crayola markers
One set thin Crayola markers
Scissors
Ruler
Two Elmer’s glue sticks
One roll scotch tape
Two boxes Kleenex
One bottle rubber cement
Nikolay Middle School
All students:
Art:
Several pencils
One pink eraser
One set colored pencils
One set thick Crayola markers
One ultra fine-tip black Sharpie
A pencil pouch or box
One set colored Sharpies (optional, not fine tip)
Spanish:
Three prong folder
Fine tip black Expo marker
Physical Education:
Shorts, t-shirt, non-skid athletic shoes and socks
Deoderant
Band and choir:
Blue music polo
Concert attire (black pants/skirts, black shoes)
One 1-inch black binder with view insert covers
Pencil pouch
Two pencils
One pack Post It Notes
Optional donations:
Nut free granola bars or snacks
Non-medicated cough drops
Bandaids
Tissues
Mouse for chromebook
Sixth grade
12 pencils
Two red pens
One pair scissors
One set of coloring materials
One pink eraser or pack of pencil top erasers
Four blue or black pens
One pack loose leaf paper
One pencil case or box
One pack glue sticks
One pack Post It Notes
One pair headphones
English Language Arts:
Two folders
Two 100 sheet composition notebook
One highlighter
Geography:
One pack wide-ruled loose leaf paper
One 1.5-inch binder
Math:
One scientific calculator
Two composition grid/graph paper notebooks
Science:
Composition notebook
One two-pocket folder
Technology Education:
One composition grid/graph paper notebook
Seventh grade
12 pencils
Two red pens
One pair scissors
One set of coloring materials
One pink eraser or pack of pencil top erasers
Four blue or black pens
One pack loose leaf paper
One pencil case or box
One pack glue sticks
One pack Post It Notes
One pair headphones
English Language Arts:
One notebook
One folder
One pack sticky notes
Civics:
One one-subject notebook
One folder
Math:
Scientific calculator
Two composition grid/graph paper notebooks
Science:
Composition notebook
Two glue sticks
Health:
One notebook
One folder
Technology Education:
Altoids mint tin (2-inch by 3-inch)
Two AA batteries
Eighth grade
12 pencils
Two red pens
One pair scissors
One set of coloring materials
One pink eraser or pack of pencil top erasers
Four blue or black pens
One pack loose leaf paper
One pencil case or box
One pack glue sticks
One pack Post It Notes
One pair headphones
English Language Arts:
One notebook
One folder
One pack sticky notes
U.S. History:
One one-subject notebook
One folder
Math:
Scientific calculator
Two composition grid/graph paper notebooks
Science:
Composition notebook
Two glue sticks
Technology Education:
9V battery
