School supply lists are subject to change due to COVID-19. Reach out to the school district with questions.

4K

Backpack (not toddler size)

Extra set of clothes in labeled bag

Adult sized t-shirt for art projects

Two sets of Crayola crayons (24 pack)

One box broad line thick Crayola markers (10 pack)

One box fine line thin Crayola markers (10 pack, not super tip)

Crayola watercolor set

One pair Fiskars scissors

One big pink pearl eraser for Art

AM Class:

One box Kleenex

One canister antibacterial wipes

Heart stickers

PM Class:

One pack napkins (250 pack)

One bottle hand sanitizer

Lowercase letter stickers

Kindergarten

One small plastic school box (labeled)

One box thick Crayola classic markers (ten pack, in the plastic school box)

One box thin Crayola classic markers (ten pack, put in the plastic school box)

Two spiral notebooks (labeled)

Backpack (labeled, no wheels)

Extra clothes in a Ziplock bag (labeled, pants underwear, socks and a shirt)

Headphones in a labeled Ziplock bag (no earbuds)

Community share items:

One red folder

One red spiral notebook

Two boxes Crayola crayons (24 pack)

Six large Elmer’s glue sticks

One additional box thick Crayola classic markers (ten pack)

One additional box thin Crayola markers (ten pack)

One Crayola watercolor set

Two thick Expo dry erase markers

Two thin Expo dry erase markers

One fine-tip black Sharpie

One box Kleenex

One box Ziplock bags (A-M quart size, N-Z bring gallon size)

One pack napkins

One pack disinfcting wipes

Two boxes crackers

One roll masking tape for Art

First grade

Gym shoes

Two black Sharpies for Art

Six large Elmer’s glue sticks

One bottle Elmer’s washable glue

Ticonderoga pencils (two boxes, 12 count)

Eight Crayola washable thin-line markers

Eight Crayola washable thick-line markers

24 Crayola crayons

12 Crayola colored pencils

Two boxes black Expo dry erase markers (four pack)

One plastic pencil box

Child-sized scissors

Crayola watercolor set

Two family-sized boxes of tissues

Two large containers of disinfecting wipes

One large container baby wipes

One box of gallon-size bags

One box of sandwich-size Ziplock bags

Headphones for computer lab

One set of clothes in a gallon-size Ziplock bag (one shirt, shorts, a pair of socks and underwear)

Optional:

Hand lotion

Hand sanatizer

Second grade

Items labeled with name:

One backpack

One pair headphones

Two boxes of 24 crayola crayons

Two packs thick Crayola classic color markers

One pack thin Crayola classic color markers

Extra set of clothes (socks, underwear, pants, shirt in labeled gallon bag)

Items to be shared:

Four Elmer’s glue sticks

Eight or more black Expo dry erase markers

Four think black Expo dry erase markers

24 Ticonderoga pencils

Chlorox wipes

Two notebooks (wide ruled, any color, not composition)

Four folders with pockets (one red, one blue, one yellow, one purple)

One roll blue painters tape for Art

Gym shoes

Optional items:

Colorful papermate flair pens

Black medium flair pen

Colored pencils

Handheld sharpener

Gallon, quart, sandwich and snack-sized Ziplock bags

One bottle hand sanitizer (pump)

Highlighters

Third grade

Items labeled with name:

One box facial tissues

One pair gym shoes

Backpack or bag

One one-subject spiral notebook (wide-ruled, red if possible)

Two composition notebooks

Two pocket folders

Two pocket folders with three prongs (blue and yellow_

One set Crayola crayons (24 count)

One set Crayola markers (10 count)

One pair child-size scissors

One pair of headphones

Items to be shared:

24 pencils (not mechanical)

Three big erasers

One set of highlighters (two pack, any color)

Two or three packs of jumbo Elmer’s glue sticks

One set black dry erase markers (four pack)

One plastic ruler (12-inch standard and metric)

One bottle of Elmer’s school glue for Art

Wish list:

One empty pringles can

Clorox wipes

Ziplock bags

White card stock paper

Additional Expo markers

Post It Notes

White paper lunch bags

Fourth grade

One school supply box

Ticonderoga pencils

One large eraser

One pack pencil cap erasers

One scissors

Eight Elmer’s glue sticks

One set Crayola markers

One set Crayola colored pencils

Two black regular Sharpies for Art

One pad Post It Notes

One highlighter

One composition notebook

Four pocket folders (one for music)

One ruler (standard and metric units)

One box tissues

One bottle disinfecting wipes

Headphones or earbuds

Ziplock bags (optional)

Fifth grade

Three notebooks (one blue, one green, one red)

Three folders (one blue, one green, one red)

Pencil pouch or case

Ticonderoga pencils

One pack pencil top erasers

Three fine Sharpies (two for Art)

One set thick Crayola markers

One set thin Crayola markers

Scissors

Ruler

Two Elmer’s glue sticks

One roll scotch tape

Two boxes Kleenex

One bottle rubber cement

Nikolay Middle School

All students:

Art:

Several pencils

One pink eraser

One set colored pencils

One set thick Crayola markers

One ultra fine-tip black Sharpie

A pencil pouch or box

One set colored Sharpies (optional, not fine tip)

Spanish:

Three prong folder

Fine tip black Expo marker

Physical Education:

Shorts, t-shirt, non-skid athletic shoes and socks

Deoderant

Band and choir:

Blue music polo

Concert attire (black pants/skirts, black shoes)

One 1-inch black binder with view insert covers

Pencil pouch

Two pencils

One pack Post It Notes

Optional donations:

Nut free granola bars or snacks

Non-medicated cough drops

Bandaids

Tissues

Mouse for chromebook

Sixth grade

12 pencils

Two red pens

One pair scissors

One set of coloring materials

One pink eraser or pack of pencil top erasers

Four blue or black pens

One pack loose leaf paper

One pencil case or box

One pack glue sticks

One pack Post It Notes

One pair headphones

English Language Arts:

Two folders

Two 100 sheet composition notebook

One highlighter

Geography:

One pack wide-ruled loose leaf paper

One 1.5-inch binder

Math:

One scientific calculator

Two composition grid/graph paper notebooks

Science:

Composition notebook

One two-pocket folder

Technology Education:

One composition grid/graph paper notebook

Seventh grade

12 pencils

Two red pens

One pair scissors

One set of coloring materials

One pink eraser or pack of pencil top erasers

Four blue or black pens

One pack loose leaf paper

One pencil case or box

One pack glue sticks

One pack Post It Notes

One pair headphones

English Language Arts:

One notebook

One folder

One pack sticky notes

Civics:

One one-subject notebook

One folder

Math:

Scientific calculator

Two composition grid/graph paper notebooks

Science:

Composition notebook

Two glue sticks

Health:

One notebook

One folder

Technology Education:

Altoids mint tin (2-inch by 3-inch)

Two AA batteries

Eighth grade

12 pencils

Two red pens

One pair scissors

One set of coloring materials

One pink eraser or pack of pencil top erasers

Four blue or black pens

One pack loose leaf paper

One pencil case or box

One pack glue sticks

One pack Post It Notes

One pair headphones

English Language Arts:

One notebook

One folder

One pack sticky notes

U.S. History:

One one-subject notebook

One folder

Math:

Scientific calculator

Two composition grid/graph paper notebooks

Science:

Composition notebook

Two glue sticks

Technology Education:

9V battery

Load comments