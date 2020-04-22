Cambridge resident Patricia Cook earned a prestigious award for her use of technology in her work as a piano teacher.
Cook has received the Joy Carden Vanguard Award at a conference in Oaklahoma of the Keyboard Ensemble and Technology Society (KETS).
The award was created twelve years ago in honor of a Kentucky music teacher, Joy Carden, who was known for her use of technology in music education.
“Patricia was chosen for her superior teaching ability, her extraordinary musicianship and
Her persuit of excellence in the field of incorporating music with technology,” said Susan Ogilvy, the director and clinician of KETS.
Cook graduated from Cambridge High School and earned a music education degree from UW-Madison. She taught at K-6 music classes at Deerfield Elementary School and choral music at the junior high school. She then tauht in Utah for 38 years.
Currently, Cook runs a multi-media piano studio serving the Cambridge area, using technology and partner lessons.
