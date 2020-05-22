Departmental Awards
Agriculture--Haden Hartwig
Art--Abigail Thompson
Business Education/DECA--Joe Schneider
Foreign Language--Allison Lund
Language Arts--Amelia Geis
Math--Tyler Tofte
Music--Karn Vethe
Science--Olivia Williams
Social Studies--Dane Jensen
Technology and Engineering--Nate Mohoney
First and Second Ranked Students
Olivia Williams (U.W. Madison) — first
Allison Lund (Purdue) — second
Recognition of Top Ten Seniors
Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Allison Lund, Hailee Sundquist, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe and Olivia Williams
Wisconsin Academic Excellence
Olivia Williams
Wisconsin Technical Excellence
Austin Donnelly
President’s Award for Academic Excellence
Nolan Adsit, Emily Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Kyra Christensen,Tyler Curtis, Amelia Geis, Sophie Grieser, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Allison Lund, Nina Mohoney, Kylie Nottestad, Hailee Sundquist, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Grace Will, Olivia Williams, Katherine Woletz, Peyton Zibell
Introduction of Senior NHS Members
Senior members of National Honor Society and earning a gold cord and tassel are: Emiy Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Kyra Christensen, Tyler Curtis, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Allison Lund, Nina Mohoney, Hailee Sundquist, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Grace Will, Olivia Williams, Katherine Woletz, Peyton Zibell
D.A.R. Award Winner
Olivia Williams
Badger Boys/Girls Representatives as Juniors
Haden Hartwig, Dane Jensen, Karn Vethe and Olivia WIlliams
W.I.A.A. Scholar Athlete Nominees
William Kaiser and Olivia Williams
Pro Bergholz Award
Meghan Bolger and Tyler Curtis
Four-Year Athletic Plaques
Emily Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Aiden Ciha, Tyler Curtis, Andrew Downing, Amelia Geis, Mary Hommen, Ben Incha, Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Kody Lewellin, Jordan Marty, Nate Mohoney, Kylie Nottestad, Aubrie Pero, Cieara Peters, Stella Solberg, Hailee Sundquist, Abigail Thompson, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Olivia Williams and Peyton Zibell
Local Scholarships
Adas Family ($1000) — Ashlynn Jarlsberg
Administrative ($500) — Meghan Bolger
Anderson-Karofsky (2 at $1000) — Eva Jach and Abby Thompson
Borchardt Family (2 at $2000) — Drew Jeffery and Katie Woletz
Cambridge Area Lions Club (4 at $750) — Karn Vethe, Hailee Sundquist, Haden Hartwig and Sophie Grieser
Cambridge Area Masons Club ($1000) — Dane Jensen
Cambridge Area Resource Team ($1000) — Sophie Grieser
Cambridge Athletic Booster Club (2 at $500) — Gracie Korth and Drew Jeffery
CEA ($500) — Aynsley Kauffman
Clare Quale Memorial sponsored by CEA ($500) — Molly Hellberg
Cambridge Foundation (4 at $1000) — Olivia Williams, Allison Lund, Karn Vethe and Gracie Korth
Cambridge High School Alumni (2 at $750) — Dane Jensen and Allison Lund
Carl Fossum Sr. Scholarship ($250) — Cooper Meitner
Cambridge High School Leadership/Service (2 at $500) — Olivia Williams and Gracie Korth
Carpenter-Lounds Memorial ($1500) — Emily Ayers
Dale Breitlow Memorial ($500) — Andrew Downing
Donna Hutter Memorial ($2000) — Andrew Downing
Dozer 52 Memorial (4 at $5,052) — Tyler Curtis, Andrew Downing, Jordan Marty and Nate Mohoney
Edward D. Smithback Memorial ($500) — Nolan Adsit
Erik Biermeier Memorial ($250) — Grace Will
FFA Alumni (5 at $1000) — Allison Lund, Karn Vethe, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg and Sophie Grieser
George R. Nikolay Memorial ($1000) — Kyra Christensen
Hall of Honor Community Service (2 at $300) — Jordan Marty and Gracie Korth
Harvey Melster Memorial ($4000) — Olivia Williams
Hometown Bank ($500) — Drew Jeffery
Hoops Club (2 at $500) — Drew Jeffery and Meghan Bolger
James & Helen Knoblauch Memorial ($500) — Kylie Nottestad
Jean Gunderman Gunnelson Memorial ($5000) — Kyra Christensen
Jody Melton-Volenberg Memorial ($1500) — Nina Mohoney
Mark McNally Scholarship ($500) — Aiden Ciha
Mary Hommen Memorial (4 at $2000) — Tyler Curtis, Gracie Korth, Jordan Marty and Cieara Peters
Mike Bamlett Memorial/Cambridge Fire (2 at $500) — Nolan Adsit and Karn Vethe
Music Boosters (2 at $250) — National Choral Award — Peyton Zibell
John Philip Sousa — Dane Jensen
Patrick Adas, Jr. Memorial ($1000) — Molly Hellberg
Philip & Paula Vasby Family ($4000) — Aynsley Kauffman
PleasanTime Child Care ($500) — Haden Hartwig
Red Cross (5 at $500) — Dane Jensen, Fritz Kaiser, Allison Lund, Karn Vethe and Katie Woletz
Rodney B. Benson Memorial ($1000) — Meghan Bolger
Ronald Strohbusch Memorial ($500) — Fritz Kaiser
Rumpf Family (2 at $1000) — Molly Hellberg and Karn Vethe
Victor R. Johnson Memorial (2 at $500) — Amelia Geis and Lily Weiss
Wrestling Club (1 at $150 & 2 at $250) — Nolan Adsit at $150, Aiden Ciha and Sophie Grieser at $250
Scholarships from colleges
The following students received scholarships and/or awards from their future college:
Kyra Christensen
Sophie Grieser
Haden Hartwig
Drew Jeffery
Aynsley Kauffman
Gracie Korth
Allison Lund
Jordan Marty
Cooper Meitner
Nate Mohoney
Cieara Peters
Abigail Thompson
Olivia Williams
Thank you to all who have contributed to make this awards program possible. The School District of Cambridge is extremely fortunate to have a community so generous and supportive to the academic success of it’s students.This year our students have received $104,208 in local scholarship money. Including the non-local scholarship and college awards, this year’s students have received a total of $351,633 in scholarship money.
