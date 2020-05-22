Departmental Awards

Agriculture--Haden Hartwig

Art--Abigail Thompson

Business Education/DECA--Joe Schneider

Foreign Language--Allison Lund

Language Arts--Amelia Geis

Math--Tyler Tofte

Music--Karn Vethe

Science--Olivia Williams

Social Studies--Dane Jensen

Technology and Engineering--Nate Mohoney

First and Second Ranked Students

Olivia Williams (U.W. Madison) — first

Allison Lund (Purdue) — second

Recognition of Top Ten Seniors

Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Allison Lund, Hailee Sundquist, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe and Olivia Williams

Wisconsin Academic Excellence

Olivia Williams

Wisconsin Technical Excellence

Austin Donnelly

President’s Award for Academic Excellence

Nolan Adsit, Emily Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Kyra Christensen,Tyler Curtis, Amelia Geis, Sophie Grieser, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Allison Lund, Nina Mohoney, Kylie Nottestad, Hailee Sundquist, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Grace Will, Olivia Williams, Katherine Woletz, Peyton Zibell

Introduction of Senior NHS Members

Senior members of National Honor Society and earning a gold cord and tassel are: Emiy Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Kyra Christensen, Tyler Curtis, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Allison Lund, Nina Mohoney, Hailee Sundquist, Tyler Tofte, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Grace Will, Olivia Williams, Katherine Woletz, Peyton Zibell

D.A.R. Award Winner

Olivia Williams

Badger Boys/Girls Representatives as Juniors

Haden Hartwig, Dane Jensen, Karn Vethe and Olivia WIlliams

W.I.A.A. Scholar Athlete Nominees

William Kaiser and Olivia Williams

Pro Bergholz Award

Meghan Bolger and Tyler Curtis

Four-Year Athletic Plaques

Emily Ayers, Meghan Bolger, Aiden Ciha, Tyler Curtis, Andrew Downing, Amelia Geis, Mary Hommen, Ben Incha, Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Drew Jeffery, Dane Jensen, William (Fritz) Kaiser, Aynsley Kauffman, Gracie Korth, Kody Lewellin, Jordan Marty, Nate Mohoney, Kylie Nottestad, Aubrie Pero, Cieara Peters, Stella Solberg, Hailee Sundquist, Abigail Thompson, Karn Vethe, Lily Weiss, Olivia Williams and Peyton Zibell

Local Scholarships

Adas Family ($1000) — Ashlynn Jarlsberg

Administrative ($500) — Meghan Bolger

Anderson-Karofsky (2 at $1000) — Eva Jach and Abby Thompson

Borchardt Family (2 at $2000) — Drew Jeffery and Katie Woletz

Cambridge Area Lions Club (4 at $750) — Karn Vethe, Hailee Sundquist, Haden Hartwig and Sophie Grieser

Cambridge Area Masons Club ($1000) — Dane Jensen

Cambridge Area Resource Team ($1000) — Sophie Grieser

Cambridge Athletic Booster Club (2 at $500) — Gracie Korth and Drew Jeffery

CEA ($500) — Aynsley Kauffman

Clare Quale Memorial sponsored by CEA ($500) — Molly Hellberg

Cambridge Foundation (4 at $1000) — Olivia Williams, Allison Lund, Karn Vethe and Gracie Korth

Cambridge High School Alumni (2 at $750) — Dane Jensen and Allison Lund

Carl Fossum Sr. Scholarship ($250) — Cooper Meitner

Cambridge High School Leadership/Service (2 at $500) — Olivia Williams and Gracie Korth

Carpenter-Lounds Memorial ($1500) — Emily Ayers

Dale Breitlow Memorial ($500) — Andrew Downing

Donna Hutter Memorial ($2000) — Andrew Downing

Dozer 52 Memorial (4 at $5,052) — Tyler Curtis, Andrew Downing, Jordan Marty and Nate Mohoney

Edward D. Smithback Memorial ($500) — Nolan Adsit

Erik Biermeier Memorial ($250) — Grace Will

FFA Alumni (5 at $1000) — Allison Lund, Karn Vethe, Haden Hartwig, Molly Hellberg and Sophie Grieser

George R. Nikolay Memorial ($1000) — Kyra Christensen

Hall of Honor Community Service (2 at $300) — Jordan Marty and Gracie Korth

Harvey Melster Memorial ($4000) — Olivia Williams

Hometown Bank ($500) — Drew Jeffery

Hoops Club (2 at $500) — Drew Jeffery and Meghan Bolger

James & Helen Knoblauch Memorial ($500) — Kylie Nottestad

Jean Gunderman Gunnelson Memorial ($5000) — Kyra Christensen

Jody Melton-Volenberg Memorial ($1500) — Nina Mohoney

Mark McNally Scholarship ($500) — Aiden Ciha

Mary Hommen Memorial (4 at $2000) — Tyler Curtis, Gracie Korth, Jordan Marty and Cieara Peters

Mike Bamlett Memorial/Cambridge Fire (2 at $500) — Nolan Adsit and Karn Vethe

Music Boosters (2 at $250) — National Choral Award — Peyton Zibell

John Philip Sousa — Dane Jensen

Patrick Adas, Jr. Memorial ($1000) — Molly Hellberg

Philip & Paula Vasby Family ($4000) — Aynsley Kauffman

PleasanTime Child Care ($500) — Haden Hartwig

Red Cross (5 at $500) — Dane Jensen, Fritz Kaiser, Allison Lund, Karn Vethe and Katie Woletz

Rodney B. Benson Memorial ($1000) — Meghan Bolger

Ronald Strohbusch Memorial ($500) — Fritz Kaiser

Rumpf Family (2 at $1000) — Molly Hellberg and Karn Vethe

Victor R. Johnson Memorial (2 at $500) — Amelia Geis and Lily Weiss

Wrestling Club (1 at $150 & 2 at $250) — Nolan Adsit at $150, Aiden Ciha and Sophie Grieser at $250

Scholarships from colleges

The following students received scholarships and/or awards from their future college:

Kyra Christensen

Sophie Grieser

Haden Hartwig

Drew Jeffery

Aynsley Kauffman

Gracie Korth

Allison Lund

Jordan Marty

Cooper Meitner

Nate Mohoney

Cieara Peters

Abigail Thompson

Olivia Williams

Thank you to all who have contributed to make this awards program possible. The School District of Cambridge is extremely fortunate to have a community so generous and supportive to the academic success of it’s students.This year our students have received $104,208 in local scholarship money. Including the non-local scholarship and college awards, this year’s students have received a total of $351,633 in scholarship money.

