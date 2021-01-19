Cambridge voters will see a two-prong April referendum that seeks to expand the area fire and EMS station and, in a second question, seeks to exceed the state levy cap for future annual village operating budget increases.
The second question, approved Jan. 12 by the Cambridge Village Board, was spurred mostly by rising local fire and EMS operating costs in recent years.
The village board voted unanimously on Jan. 12 to include an annually reoccurring operational referendum question on the April 6 ballot. It will seek to exceed the state revenue cap by $95,000 for the village’s operating budget, every year in perpetuity. If approved, there would be no end date, Village Administrator Lisa Moen confirmed.
In one last procedural move, the village board will hold a special virtual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. to finalize the ballot language.
Taxpayer impactIn a study presented at the Jan. 12 village board meeting, Ehler’s Inc., the village’s financial consultant, said for the owner of a $250,000 Cambridge home, taxes would increase about $177 if a $100,000 referendum passed.
That figure doesn’t include the tax impact of the actual construction of the fire and EMS station addition, for which various figures have been floated. Cambridge would be expected to shoulder about $1.67 million of the total $6.5 million station expnsion cost. Various estimates have said the construction cost impact will be between $45 and $90 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home, for 20 years.
The operating referendum, Moen said, would cover general fund operation expenditures for “general government, public safety, public works and general fund capital purchases,” including increased costs tied to a larger facility, she said.
Fire and EMS impactVillage Board members and staff said that Cambridge fire and EMS expenses are rising every year, while at the same time the village’s ability to annually increase its tax levy for operating expenses is constrained by state revenue caps
Cambridge and four other area municipalities – Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills — split the annual cost of providing area fire and EMS service, apportioned based on their equalized value. Cambridge is responsible for about 25 percent of the annual fire and EMS budget.
Deputy Village Administrator Barbara Goeckner said that the village has seen Cambridge’s requested contribution to fire commission budget sharply rise in the past three years.
For 2021, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission asked for about $184,000 from Cambridge. That was a $15,000 or 8.6 percent, increase over the $169,000 in 2020 and a significant increase over about $142,000 it contributed in 2019.
And if the fire and EMS station expansion goes forward, Goeckner said further operating cost hikes for fire and ems are expected.
Under its 2021 levy cap, out of an overall $1.2 million budget, Cambridge in 2021 was allowed to raise its tax levy just $34,000 over 2020, leading to some hard decisions on what else to foregoe.
The Village Board has eliminated its street repair budget for two years in a row to fund the rising fire and ems costs, Goeckner said.
“(Village Administrator) Lisa (Moen) did a great job scraping,” down expenses in the 2021 budget, Goeckner said. However, she said that going forward “I don’t think that this village is going to be able to continue to do that.”
Other expensesSome board members noted that it’s not just rising fire and EMS costs that are of concern.
Across the board, “the cost of business is going up, and we haven’t been able to raise our levy limit in years,” said board member Ted Kumbier. “It’s time to take a look at this.”
At the Jan. 12 meeting, the board weighed a variety of options for how much to ask for in the operating referendum. Ideas ranged from $50,000 to $100,000, with the board ultimately settling on $95,000.
Board members like Wyatt Rose, Eric Wittwer and Carla Galler said they didn’t want to ask too much and risk a referendum failing.
Others said they’d also prefer to ask for funds the village needs the first time, and avoid having to go to a referendum for operating costs again in the future.
Wittwer, who chairs of the village board’s audit and finance committee, said there has been growing community concern about gentrification, and about pushing local seniors on fixed incomes out of the village due to rising taxes.
Board member Kathy Cunningham said she felt the Village Board has kept taxes reasonable in recent years, despite rising expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.