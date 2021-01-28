Cambridge will bring back economic development committee

Cambridge will try again to kickstart a committee to guide business and economic development.
The village board had reinstated its dormant Economic Development Committee in 2019.
“We were having good discussions,” but those soon were sidelined by Covid-19, Village President Mark McNally said.
It was originally spearheaded by Linda Begley-Korth, the village’s former economic development coordinator, who passed away in 2019.
Issues that drove the committee in the past, most notably vacant downtown storefronts, still need attention, village officials said. And the dissolution of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce in December left an additional gap in leadership.
Village board member Carla Galler, who asked that committee be reinstated and agreed during the Jan. 26 village board meeting to serve on it, said Main Street “is a really viable and special part of Cambridge,” that can’t be allowed to deteriorate.
“I think that there are things we can do as village board members to help,” Galler said.
Galler stressed that the committee needs to focus on business village-wide, not just downtown.
In addition to “setting standards and expectations that Cambridge has for its downtown, similar to the expectations that we have for our neighborhoods,” she said committee task might include applying for grants and staying active in groups the village already belongs to, such as the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Main Street and Connect Communities programs.
What to do about vacant downtown storefronts became a key theme of the Jan. 26 meeting.
“To be a thriving downtown we have to look like a thriving downtown,” village board member Kathy Cunningham said.
The village needs stronger ordinances on maintaining downtown properties, village board member Kris Breunig suggested.
A social media post about vacant downtown storefronts drew several local business owners to the virtual board meeting.
Rowe Pottery owner Beverly Semmann said “it’s difficult for people to see so many empty storefronts,” downtown. But Semmann said she’s not sure what the business community or the village can do about that, as the buildings are privately owned.
Galler said she was “grateful,” to see business owners in the meeting and said the goal is to figure out “things we can do as a community (to) move the situation in a direction that the community wants to go.”
Semmann responded that the topic is a good one, “and I hope more conversation continues.”
