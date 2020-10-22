EAST TROY — The Deerfield/Cambridge boys team and Mara Brown advanced to the sectional level following their performances at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 East Troy Subsectional, held at Camp Timber Lee.
The D/C boys crushed the eight-team field winning the subsectional title with 41 points.
Junior Zach Huffman earned a runner-up finish with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 40 seconds, just behind champion Austin Depuydt of East Troy who crossed first in 17:22.
Also earning top 10 finishes were seniors Liam Brown (3rd, 18:01) and Jack Nikolay (9th, 18:16). Also scoring for the United were freshman Martin Kimmel (11th, 18:23) and junior Carter Brown (16th, 18:36).
Mara Brown was the lone D/C female to advance to Saturday’s Deerfield/Cambridge Sectional after covering the course in 22:33, good for seventh place overall while becoming the first of five individual qualifiers.
Also scoring for Deerfield/Cambridge were junior Maggie Schmude (2rth, 24:07), sophomore Kamryn Meskis (40th, 26:03) and seniors Erika Lund (42nd, 26:51) and Mia Pollasky (46th, 30:02).
WIAA DIVISION 2
EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL
Boys team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 41, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 65, Watertown Luther Prep 86.5, Lakeside Lutheran 106, Lake Country Lutheran 107, East Troy 110.5, Lake Mills 170, Mayville 245.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Deerfield/Cambridge, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Boys Top 5: 1. Depuydt, ET, 17:22.0; 2. Huffman, DC, 17:40.0; 3. Brown, DC, 18:01; 4. Garcia, LL, 18:01.0; 5. Gircz, WCM, 18:03.0.
Boys Individual Qualifiers: Depuydt, ET, 17:22.0; Garcia, LL, 18:01.0; Weiland, LL, 18:06.0; Dauenhauer, LCL, 18:10.0; Heidenrich, WLP, 18:13.0.
Girls team scores: Lake Mills 28, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 56, Watertown Luther Prep 91, Lakeside Lutheran 107, Lake Country Lutheran 123, Deerfield/Cambridge 159, East Troy 179, Mayville 231.
Sectional Team Qualifiers: Lake Mills, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
Girls Top 5: 1. Erato, WCM, 20:52.0; 2. Vesperman, LM, 20:57.0; 3. Winslow, LM, 22:21.0; 4. Bisswurm, WCM, 21:51.0; 5. Fair, LM, 21:54.0.
Girls Individual Qualifiers: Brown, DC, 22:33.0; Minning, LL, 22:35.0; Mensching, WLP, 22:41.0; Backus, WLP, 22:46.0; Krahn, LL, 22:52.0.
