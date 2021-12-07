Offers go here

Karyn’s Korner

Old times

I know now it’s possible for the old times to be not far removed on the calendar

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

I have a deepened appreciation, this second pandemic holiday season, for the days of old.

Following the lead of our parents and grandparents, we sing “Auld Lang Syne” every December. Literally, it’s translated “for old time’s sake.”

I used to naively think it referred only to things rooted in the long-ago: childhood memories, ancient holiday traditions and the graying friendships of my elders.

COVID-19 has shaken that.

I know now it’s possible for the old times to be not far removed on the calendar.

It can be just a few months ago, before a death, trauma or other hard life pivot.

It can be when you regularly flew to distant cities to frequent crowded places.

It can be when dinner parties and cocktail meet-ups were events to take for granted.

It can be when the office was a place you drove to every day.

It can be before a vaccine.

It can be before life suddenly and radically changed last week.

When I met a friend for coffee recently, we said it felt like old times.

I’ve dwelled, recently, on that.

It led me to consider what the lyrics we perennial sing have meant over many generations to war veterans, holocaust survivors and 9/11 emergency responders.

How dramatically was their view of the “old times” reshaped?

I sing “Auld Lang Syne” with new perspective this holiday season.

It can be about ages past.

But it can also be about emerging on the other side of something massive, that makes September feel like a lifetime ago.

