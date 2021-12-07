Karyn’s Korner Old times I know now it’s possible for the old times to be not far removed on the calendar By Karyn Saemann ksaemann@hngnews.com Karyn Saemann Author email Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have a deepened appreciation, this second pandemic holiday season, for the days of old.Following the lead of our parents and grandparents, we sing “Auld Lang Syne” every December. Literally, it’s translated “for old time’s sake.”I used to naively think it referred only to things rooted in the long-ago: childhood memories, ancient holiday traditions and the graying friendships of my elders.COVID-19 has shaken that.I know now it’s possible for the old times to be not far removed on the calendar.It can be just a few months ago, before a death, trauma or other hard life pivot.It can be when you regularly flew to distant cities to frequent crowded places.It can be when dinner parties and cocktail meet-ups were events to take for granted.It can be when the office was a place you drove to every day.It can be before a vaccine.It can be before life suddenly and radically changed last week.When I met a friend for coffee recently, we said it felt like old times.I’ve dwelled, recently, on that.It led me to consider what the lyrics we perennial sing have meant over many generations to war veterans, holocaust survivors and 9/11 emergency responders.How dramatically was their view of the “old times” reshaped?I sing “Auld Lang Syne” with new perspective this holiday season.It can be about ages past.But it can also be about emerging on the other side of something massive, that makes September feel like a lifetime ago. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karyn Saemann Author email Follow Karyn Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you