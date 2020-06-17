The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts have collectively handed out more than 40,000 free lunches to children since schools closed in March due to COVID-19.
As the programs near an anticipated June 30 end, food service directors in both school districts are calling the efforts successful.
Deerfield
The Deerfield School District served about 15,400 meals to students between March 30 and June 15, Food Service Director Adam Dunnington said. It has given out, on average, about 1,600 meals per week to about 150 families, Dunnington said. The record was about 1,775 in one week, Dunnington said.
Families have been able to pick up meals every day at a drive-through station at Deerfield Elementary School. Staff members also delivered meals, with about 40 percent of lunches brought to students’ homes, Dunnington said.
Deerfield was able to provide the meals through a USDA program run through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The DPI has reimbursed school districts for their related costs, and eased certain requirements to make it easier for districts to participate.
Deerfield’s program will come to an end on June 29, Dunnington said. That will be the last pick-up date, with two meals provided.
Dunnington said the DPI will reinstitute some of its normal requirements after June 30, which is why Deerfield won’t continue. “It would become a lot more complicated for us,” he said.
Dunnington said the program received “a very positive reception,” from participants.
“Everyone was really happy with it,” he said.
Deerfield’s meals were available to any child living in the district age 18 and under, regardless of whether they were enrolled in school.
Families picked up meals for a variety of reasons, Dunnington said. Some were financially impacted by COVID-19 and related economic downturn, Dunnington said.
“There definitely is the financial need in this and every community,” Dunnington said. “That need changed drastically,” when Safer-at-Home orders went into effect in March.
Some parents were working from home or going to work, and didn’t have to cook. Picking up meals got families out of the house, too, Dunnington said.
Meals evolved over the course of the school closure. Dunnington said he found microwavable paper products, individually packaged servings of fruit and pasta, and started sending home food that could be warmed up.
A lot of the meals were similar to those served at school, he said. “We had as much fun as we could with it,” Dunnington said.
Volunteers passing out meals also donned costumes to liven up the event.
Dunnington said as Deerfield looks to fall, what might be served for lunch is “still very much up in the air.”
If students return to school in-person, Dunnington is looking into disposable dishes and serving guidelines. He’s also planning for possible distanced meals again.
Cambridge
Food Service and Nutrition Director Janice Murray said Cambridge served about 25,000 breakfasts and lunches from March 30 to June 15.
Cambridge served about 300 kids age 18 and under, and averaged about meals 1,500 a week.
Cambridge mostly delivered its meals, twice a week. That involved six vans, two staff members per van, driving around Cambridge neighborhoods to drop off meals. The district delivered about three-fourths of its meals that way.
“It went really smoothly actually,” Murray said. We “got the system down pat pretty quickly.”
Families could also pick up meals at Cambridge Elementary School.
It hasn’t been decided if Cambridge will continue offering meals beyond June 30, Murray said. She hopes to announce that in the next few weeks.
Murray said while state funding for school meals may continue, she can’t say whether Cambridge will have the staffing and volunteers to keep up meal delivery through the summer.
The cost of the program, Murray said, without state reimbursement, is about $4,500 a week.
Cambridge had about two dozen volunteers helping distribute meals regularly, Murray said.
“It’s just been so hard on everyone, so the knowledge that you’re making a difference and helping families through this is very gratifying.” Murray said.
Murray said she received positive response from the meal recipients, saying she heard stories of children excitedly opening food bags like Christmas presents.
“It gave them something to look forward to,” Murray said.
She said eating meals similar to what would have been served at school also boosted children’s spirits, and “gave a connection for kids to school that they wouldn’t have had.”
She said the program helped families that “were thrown into disarray,” by the pandemic.
“It took the stress off of not knowing what they were going to do,” Murray said.
