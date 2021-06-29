Cambridge Village Board says it's opposed to solar farm, not just concerned

The Cambridge Village Board has toughened its stance on a proposed area solar farm, from previously just expressing its concerns to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to now specifically saying it’s opposed to the project.
The village board’s June 22 vote to update its statement to the PSC was unanimous, with Carla Galler abstaining.
In an April 15 filing with the Public Service Commission, for a certificate of public convenience and necessity, Delaware-based Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, -areas LLC, said it would initially own and operate the 300-megawatt solar farm that is proposed to spread over about 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is a wholly owned subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, and an affiliate of Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago, that filing said.
The Public Service Commission is expected to take 6-9 months to approve that certificate of public convenience and necessity application.
The village board approved a process by which its Energy Subcommittee, tasked with formulating the village’s response to the solar farm, has the authority to submit a revised statement to the PSC after it’s been reviewed and cleared by village legal counsel.
The board handed the process to the committee in the face of a July 6 public comment period deadline for this phase of the PSC’s review process. The village board won’t meet again until July 13.
Galler questioned whether the move was necessary.
“I don’t think we’re supportive if we’ve listed our concerns,” Galler said.
“But is that strong enough?” Village Board member Ted Kumbier responded. “I think we need to state that we oppose it.”
“Does it need to be stronger?” Galler said
“That’s a great question to ask our legal counsel,” board member Kris Breunig said.
Energy Subcommittee member Dean Lund urged the village board to take the stronger position, saying that will carry more weight with the PSC than a list of concerns.
The village board had previously approved spending up to $5,000 to allow the committee to consult with legal counsel on matters related to the solar farm.
Village well
In other matters on June 22, the village board approved hiring MSA Professional Services, for the engineering design process to rehab Cambridge’s Well #3.
Village Administrator Lia Moen said MSA’s bill is expected to be about $237,000, but she said the vote wasn’t to approve that payment.
“Those numbers are subject to change, we’re simply accepting the scope of the project,” Moen said.
The actual cost of rehabbing the well, which the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has ordered the village to have back in operation by the end of 2022, is expected to be about $2.5 million.
Dan Schilling, a project engineer with MSA Professional Services, said the village could obtain the money through a low-interest, 20-year loan from the DNR’s Safe Drinking Water Program.
He said meeting the DNR’s 2022 timeline for completion, which begins now with the hiring of MSA, would likely require the village to secure interim financing, and to later pay that off with the DNR loan. He said the DNR loans are a sure bet.
“The DNR has historically been able to give these loans to anyone who requests them,” he said.
Ultimately, the cost would be passed to Cambridge water utility rate payers as a likely rate increase, village board members said.
Schilling said the well was originally pumping 350 gallons per minute; that’s currently down to 275 gallons per minute. Once the rehab is complete, it would be capable of pumping as much as 650 gallons per minute.
The village also has another well, Well #2, that is also currently in service. Once the Well #3 rehab is done, the DNR will require Well #2 to remain in service as a back-up should Well #3 ever unexpectedly go down.
Schilling said the village will also have to consider what level of service it wants Well #2 to operate at following Well #3’s rehab.
Village Board member Wyatt Rose questioned whether the village needs that expanded Well #3 capacity, in the face of a solar farm proposal west of Cambridge that could leave it landlocked for up to 50 years, with little to no growth. Rose is the chair of the village’s Energy Subcommittee.
“If the solar farm is going to keep us from growing, does it make sense to put all that on the rate payers for the next 20 years?” Rose questioned.