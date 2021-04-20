PIERCE MANNING
Buy Now

Cambridge/Deerfield’s Pierce Manning plays this ball during Monday’s Capitol Conference match against Wisconsin Heights.

 Stacey Kimmel

The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer played a home-and-home series with Wisconsin Heights. Unfortunately, the Vanguards earned a pair of wins over the United.

On April 15, two United goals in the second half just weren’t enough in a 3-2 loss at home. Eric Staszak scored CD’s first goal on a penalty kick in the 51st minute, while Ezra Stein’s goal in the 86th minute pulled the United within a single goal.

The two teams played again on Monday in Mazomanie with the Vanguards earning a 6-1 decision.

Brandon Her’s late second-half goal cut into the lead, but it wouldn’t be enough as United fell in the Capitol Conference game.

Her scored in the 42nd minute to cut the Cambridge/Deerfield deficit to 2-1 before halftime, but Heights netted four more goals in the second half to separate.

(Thursday, April 15)

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2

Wisconsin Heights 2 1 — 3

Cambridge/Deerfield 0 2 — 2

First half: WH: King (Kennedy), 22:39; Childs (un) 43:08.

Second half: CD: Staszak (pk), 51:09; WH: Schober (pk), 74:47; CD Stein (un), 86:22.

Saves: WH (Dimpfl) 5; CD (Yerges) 15.

(Monday, April 19)

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 6

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1

Cambridge/Deerfield 1 0 — 1

Wisconsin Heights 2 4 — 6

First half: WH: Schomber, 7:41; WH: Schomber, 41:09; CD: Her, 41:50.

Second half: WH: Childs, 47:14; WH: Childs (Schomber), 54:48; WH: Haugen (Childs), 64:02; WH: Schomber (Trollop), 79:13.

Saves: CD (Yerges) 6; WH (Dimpfl) 1.

Tags

Load comments