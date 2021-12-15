I moved to Cambridge in 2016 and almost immediately was privy to “the rumor.”
Allegedly, the lion’s share of commercial space on Main Street is largely under the control of one person/company and instead of letting out the space, he or she allows those units to sit vacant on purpose. The supposed reason is so the landlord can collect tax incentives, or simply that the landlord unfairly—or unrealistically—expects far too much for rent. Depending on who is telling the rumor, the precise person at its heart, the reasoning, and the buildings at question, all change. Indeed, the rumor’s a slippery fish.
Immediately, I was skeptical. Running a property firm that way would be a bad business model. So recently, I decided to ferret out the facts and fallacies using data at accessdane.com.
I created a sample area comprising the building of Lee Recreation on the west to Rowe Pottery on the east. The two banks in town, along with a few grass patches, were excluded and the sample was limited to properties with a mailing address directly on Main St.
I found there are 31 parcels comprising about 203,102 square feet of assessed space and there are about 26 different owners listed on those parcels. I say “about” because I deduced that one of the owners, through various names, are linked to the Fiesel Firm that has a presence in Cambridge.
So does the data support the rumor? No.
The owner in control of the most square footage is Sponem Properties (35,874 square feet), which controls the multi-unit building immediately west of Galleria 214. Sponem’s square footage equals roughly 18% of available space in the sample area.
Second on the list is England St Properties (27,116 s.f.), which controls the parcel housing the Cambridge Market; its share is about 13% of available space.
Third on the list is a collection of owners linked to the Fiesel Firm; by my reckoning they control about 24,217 square feet of commercial space or roughly 12% of the sample area space.
If one were to discount the square footage under control of these three largest owners there remains 115,895 square of commercial space on Main Street in the sample area, or about 57%.
I think it makes plainly obvious that Cambridge’s downtown fortunes are not under the control of just one person or one company.
I think a rumor like this disempowers a small community like Cambridge. At some point in the village’s recent history the rumor was fabricated as a convenient way to explain vacant storefronts while the real issues at play such as e-commerce, population growth and the general decline of Main Streets throughout the U.S. were ignored.
-Doug Dalsing, Cambridge