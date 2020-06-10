The Deerfield School District is beginning to talk about what fall instruction might look like.
The School Board began that discussion at a June 8 committee meeting but said it isn’t making any decisions yet.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said Deerfield may need more guidance from Public Health Madison Dane County, that is leading the county wide health guidance charge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jensen said after the statewide Safer-At-Home extension was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May, decision-making responsibilities are falling to county health departments and school districts themselves.
“That’s very likely, it will not be the same across Wisconsin,” Jensen said.
In the coming months, Jensen expects the School Board to have to make decisions regarding the fall model of instruction.
“It’s going to be deep philosophical conversations for the board, because ultimately the board has that authority,” Jensen said. “We want to keep the board very much informed.”
Deerfield has a team of administrators, set in February, working on facilitating instruction during the pandemic. Jensen said it is spending countless hours on video calls with other school districts and authorities across the state discussing this topic.
Deerfield has four options at this point for fall instruction, Jensen said.
“I don’t want to say we’re committed to any of them” yet, she said.
First, students could go back to school in-person, though Jensen doesn’t think that’s most likely. Students could also continue learning virtually, Jensen said.
“Don’t be surprised if virtual keeps getting talked about, as sad as that is, at this point,” Jensen said. “I don’t want anybody to be caught off guard.”
School districts are also considering a blended model of instruction, with students learning in classrooms a couple of days a week and learning from home the rest of the time.
Jensen said health guidelines are pointing toward half capacities in classrooms being doable at this point, and some districts are talking about creating multiple student groups with alternating schedules.
This model does have some questions yet to answer, like whether some students would stay fully virtual, or how teachers would manage teaching both in-person and online at the same time.
Jensen said they’re also weighing how to respond if there is a second wave of the virus, or if local communities see outbreaks. They’re calling this “intermittent virtual” instruction, Jensen said, which includes requirements for shifting from in-person to virtual classes next year.
Overall, Deerfield is still gathering information, Jensen said.
“I’m apologetic that I don’t have more clarity to give you,” Jensen said. But “we’re not going to wait around,” she added.
Administrators did make decisions in the last two weeks about ways to make fall instruction easier.
The district purchased equipment to make videotaping lessons more manageable for staff, Jensen said, like tripods, document cameras and video software.
“I have a whole lot of respect for the teachers doing this because it’s not easy,” board member Melissa Frame said.
Deerfield also has purchased a new learning management software for the elementary school, a portal for students and families to find classwork.
And they’re researching more virtual curriculum for students who may switch to full-time online learning.
All of these curriculum considerations will impact the school district’s budget, Jensen said.
School districts are facing increased expenses to prepare for more distance learning, Jensen said. Some of those expenses could include smaller class sizes and cleaning, transportation and technology costs, she said.
Jensen said the district is also looking to extend hours on a handful of staff contracts, to work on planning or professional development this summer.
Schools across the state are expecting to see cuts to their revenue from the state next year. The pandemic has already affected Deerfield’s bottom line, business manager Doreen Treuden said.
The district is anticipating a budget surplus at the end of 2019-20, because of the buildings being closed due to COVID-19. Savings on utility, transportation, food and spring sports costs are expected.
But Treuden is seeing about $67,000 less revenue than 2018-19 in the food service fund in 2019-20, because of the pandemic. That number doesn’t include June revenue.
Expenses for the food service program are down, Treuden said, but she still expects a deficit.
Between budget impacts and instruction models, Jensen said the School Board has a lot to consider.
“It’s going to come down to recommendations, most likely. The board is going to have to decide which recommendations they want to take,” Jensen said.
“We have very smart people with their heads together on this,” she added.
Facility usage
In other matters, the School Board discussed how school facilities may or may not be used this summer.
The statewide order closing school facilities runs through June 30, Jensen said. After that point, Deerfield decides if and when school grounds can be used, and for what.
Administrators are recommending that in July, the district shouldn’t hold any indoor sports activities at the schools and should wait and see what public health guidelines say about outdoor sports.
Jensen said that due to virus transmission patterns, Deerfield should limit volleyball, basketball and open gym times in school buildings in July.
The district plans to keep the fitness center at Deerfield Middle-High School closed in July. In order to operate the center safely, it would require more staff and specific cleaning protocols, she said.
“After discussing this, based on budget use of money and based on need, we don’t believe that’s a good use of monetary resources...or custodial staff,” Jensen said.
Administrators are also looking into what the school is liable for in regard to COVID-19.
Summer School
Registration for Deerfield summer school classes is now open, said Melinda Kamrath, the elementary school principal and summer school director.
Deerfield will offer 45 summer school classes from July 6-24. Registration ends June 15. Families can sign up on the district website.
Kamrath said some classes will be solely online and others will include paper packets distributed to students. There are a handful, Kamrath said, that will be a combination of the two.
For classes like cross-stitching, Kamrath said, students will pick up physical kits and watch videos from the teacher to complete projects.
Which classes are offered, Kamrath said, depends on how many students sign up.
