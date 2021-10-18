You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

Oct. 21- Nov. 5 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

The next Senior Luncheon is Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Galleria 214, 214 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge. Lunch will be roast beef sandwiches from CC's Sandwiches. Entertainment is playing dice and cards with friends.

Next month's Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St, in downtown Cambridge. It will be a "Friendsgiving" luncheon a performance by the Winds and Strings Trio. There will be no luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, due to Thanksgiving.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Oct. 22

Chicken a la King

Brown Rice

Capri blend

Broccoli Salad

Fruit Cocktail

Frosted Chocolate Cake

MO – Soy a la King

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Italian Sausage

NAS – chicken breast

Coney Bun

Roasted potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Mandarin Orange

Apple Pie

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – spiced apples

Friday, Oct. 29

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Oven Roasted potatoes

Orange Juice

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Butter

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS – n/a

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Beef Stew

Biscuit

Corn

Chunky Apple Sauce

Banana Bar

MO – Veggie Beef Stew

NCS – Banana

Friday, Nov. 5

Ham Potato Casserole

WW bread/butter

Peas

Peaches

Strawberry jell-o with pears

Salad Option: Chicken Taco Salad

MO – Soy/Potato Casserole

NCS – SF jell-o

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.

Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

