Oct. 21- Nov. 5 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next Senior Luncheon is Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Galleria 214, 214 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge. Lunch will be roast beef sandwiches from CC's Sandwiches. Entertainment is playing dice and cards with friends.
Next month's Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St, in downtown Cambridge. It will be a "Friendsgiving" luncheon a performance by the Winds and Strings Trio. There will be no luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, due to Thanksgiving.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Oct. 22
Chicken a la King
Brown Rice
Capri blend
Broccoli Salad
Fruit Cocktail
Frosted Chocolate Cake
MO – Soy a la King
NCS – SF cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Italian Sausage
NAS – chicken breast
Coney Bun
Roasted potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Mandarin Orange
Apple Pie
MO – Veggie Dog
NCS – spiced apples
Friday, Oct. 29
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Fruit Cup
Oven Roasted potatoes
Orange Juice
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Butter
MO – Veggie Egg Bake
NCS – n/a
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky Apple Sauce
Banana Bar
MO – Veggie Beef Stew
NCS – Banana
Friday, Nov. 5
Ham Potato Casserole
WW bread/butter
Peas
Peaches
Strawberry jell-o with pears
Salad Option: Chicken Taco Salad
MO – Soy/Potato Casserole
NCS – SF jell-o
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.
Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.