CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior OutreachThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Dec. 4Pot Roast with Gravy
NAS – no gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Carrots
Orange Juice
WW Bread/Butter
Tapioca Pudding
MO – 3 Veggie meatballs
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Dec. 8Rustic Tomato Bean Soup
Dinner Roll/Butter Mixed Greens
Dressing
Peaches
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Tomato Soup
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Dec. 11Saucy BBQ Ribs
Cheesy Potatoes
Calico Baked Beans
Dinner Roll/Butter
Cinnamon Apple Slices
Chocolate Cream Pie
MO – Garden Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, Dec. 15Enchilada Casserole
NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice
Fiesta corn
Pinto Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Frosted Churro Cake
MO – Bean/Cheese Burrito
NCS – SF Pudding
Friday, Dec. 18Ham
Cheesy Potatoes
Roasted Brussels Sprouts Dinner Roll/Butter
Chunky Apple Sauce
Cherry No-Bake Cheesecake
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – SF Pudding
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.