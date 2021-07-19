July 22 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Library hours extended
The Cambridge Community Library’s new extended hours began July 6. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. This includes both drive-up window and in-building services. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Library Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library has a new Storywalk, “From Head to Toe,” by Eric Carle. It begins at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley, and proceeds to about a dozen different sites at downtown area businesses and organizations. It will be available through Aug. 17. More information: (608) 423-3900.
July 22: Outdoor Knitting Group
A free outdoor knitting group organized by Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is meeting Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Bring a project and a chair. More information: kafibers@gmail.com.
July 22: CamRock Thursday Night Rides
Capital Off Road Pathfinders sponsors weekly Thursday night rides from 6-9 p.m. in CamRock County Park. All ages, genders and abilities are welcome. Rides begin at the Cambridge trailhead on Water Street at 6 p.m. and participants are generally split into multiple groups based on interest and ability. More information: www.madcitydirt.com
July 23: Cambridge Summer Concert
The third Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Baker Union Band will provide the live music. Admission is free. The final concert of the summer is Aug. 13 (Gomers.) Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
July 31: Lake Ripley Ride
The 2021 Lake Ripley Ride is Saturday, July 31, starting out at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland. It features three distances: a family friendly 18 mile route, a longer and slightly hilly 40 mile route and a more challenging 62 mile metric century route. Participants will ride quiet country roads through Cambridge, Rockdale, Deerfield, and Lake Mills. Registration includes a shirt, map/cue sheet, scenic rest stops, sag wagon, a sandy swimming beach, and a post ride celebration featuring live music, refreshments, and a dinner provided by the Cambridge Lions Club. Race day registration will be accepted but you cannot be guaranteed a t-shirt. More information: www.bikesignup.com/Race/WI/Cambridge/LakeRipleyRide
Aug. 1: Trail dedication
The Phil Van Valkenberg CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Bike and Hike Trail dedication and groundbreaking is Sunday, Aug. 1 at from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way. A groundbreaking ceremony is at 3 p.m. The event will include complimentary soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres, live music by the Trophy Husbands, of Cambridge, and a silent auction.
Aug. 5: Community Cafe
The Cambridge Foundation will host the free Community Cafe on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Ripley Park. More information: (608) 423-8142.
Aug. 6-7: Cambridge Maxwell Street Days
Maxwell Street Days returns to downtown Cambridge Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7. More information will be available closer to the event.
Aug. 6-7: Library Friends Used Book Sale
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its annual Used Book Sale Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Sprinig St. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Aug. 13: Cambridge Summer Concert
The final Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Gomers will provide the live music. Admission is free. Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park on each concert night, from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
Aug. 15: Try Cambridge Tri
The 2021 Try Cambridge Tri triathlon is Sunday, Aug. 15. It is a quarter-mile swim, 13 mile bike ride and 5K run in the Lake Ripley and Cambridge area.The event will start and end at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland. All triathletes will receive a medal and tech t-shirt for participation.Registration fees are $75 for individuals and $115 for relay teams. That goes up to $90 and $135 on race day. More information: www.trisignup.com/Race/WI/Cambridge/Wisconsin
Aug. 21: Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
The 2021 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7-11:30 a.m. at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is located at 2844 Highway 73, Cambridge. On the menu will be scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee. Other dairy items will also be available to try. The cost of the event is $4 for children age 3-11, and $8 for ages 12 and up. Activities will include live music from Soggy Prairie, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, an expio area with dairy information and food samples, a horse-drawn wagon ride, lawn games, large machinery displays, cow spots and face painting, and other activities. More information: https://www.danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.
DEERFIELD
Summer Library Program
The Deerfield Summer Library Program, “Tails & Tales,” goes through mid-August. There are activities for all ages groups. More information: deerfieldpubliclibrary.org.
Saturdays: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
July 27: Deerfield Community Center Grand Opening
Deerfield Community Center will hold a community Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, July 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. with tours, yard games and free food. DCC moved to its new site in Liberty Commons in 2019; its grand opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 28: Brats for Belltowers
Deerfield Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield are co-hosting a monthly fundraiser this summer to repair their bell towers. The next Brats for Belltowers is Wednesday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. Meals will include a brat or hot dog, chips, drink and dessert for a free-will donation. Checks will go to the respective church, cash will be split between the two. There is a drive-thru option or you can eat on the church lawn and listen to live music. Brats for Belltowers will be held again on Aug. 25.
July 31: Deerfield Lions Club Howard Mack Memorial Golf Outing
The Deerfield Lions Club will holds its 13th annual Howard Mack Memorial Golf Outing Saturday, July 31 at Door Creek Golf Club, 4321 Vilas Road in Cottage Grove. Registration is at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. For more information call Lori Brown at (608) 445-4187 or Don Schindler at (608) 215-7813,
UTICA
Aug. 5-8: Utica Fest
The 2021 Utica Fest is Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5-8, at Utica Park on County Highway B between Stoughton and Cambridge. It will include live music, truck and horse pulls, softball, concessions and a firework show on Sunday night. Activities are being expanded this year from three days to four in honor of the festival’s 50th anniversary.The music line-up includes Cherry Pie, a rock cover band, on Thursday, Aug. 5; Kings of Radio, an 80’s heavy rock cover band, on Friday, Aug. 6; SuperTuesday, a pop/rock cover band, on Saturday, Aug. 7; and RetroBus, a rock cover band spanning four decades of music, on Sunday, Aug. 8
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Aug. 21: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson. It will feature products from Jefferson County, including Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Crave Brother’s Cheese, Prairie Farms milk, and other products from local farms. Proceeds will fund scholarships for high school and college students interested in agriculture and grants for local agriculture organizations. The application deadline for scholarships and grants is Aug. 1. Applicants must volunteer at the breakfast to receive a scholarship. More information: www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast