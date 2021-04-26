Cambridge yard waste pickup

The village staff has always strived to pick up “green” yard waste from residents each week along with the branches that have been trimmed or blown down by storms.
Each Tuesday brush and branches will be picked up and chipped with our brush chipper. Residents are asked to cut branches into manageable lengths (6’ or less) and pile them on the terrace parallel to the curb.
Don’t place items in the street since they can end up blocking storm sewer inlets if it rains (note that if you hire a contractor to cut down a tree or trim branches they should be asked to remove all cuttings rather than placing them by the curb).
Our staff will also make rounds on Tuesday, or later in the week if time doesn’t allow on Tuesday, to pick up green yard wastes and haul them to the compost site. These items include garden wastes, weeds, non-woody plant trimmings, and house plants. NOT included are grass clippings, sod, dirt, and rocks.
Public Works Director Jeff Wright asks that items to be picked up should be placed in containers, such as 5 gallon buckets or the old blue recycle bins, and should weigh no more than 30 pounds when full. Also acceptable are the large yard waste paper bags sold at our local hardware store. Plastic bags are less desirable since they often break open and must later be emptied and discarded by our staff.
Green yard wastes will be picked up each week throughout the spring and summer months. Unacceptable items, or items loosely piled by the curb or in the street, will not be picked up.
Residents are also welcome to haul green yard wastes to the compost site themselves. That site is located at the end of Lagoon Road, off of Hwy. 134, south of the fishing ponds and the Lion’s clubhouse, and through the gates. Those gates will be open Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. till 2 p.m., then Friday and Saturday All Day. It will be closed on Sunday and Monday so staff can deal with what was dropped off over the weekend.
The compost pile is on the south end of the site and the brush can be piled by the wood chip pile so staff can chip it up. Both are marked with signs. Residents are asked to empty all plastic bags and take them back with them. Paper bags can be left to compost.
The village trustees hope that this clarifies the yard waste policy and helps all residents to comply so that this service can continue to be provided without overburdening our staff. If you have any further questions please call Director of Public Works Jeff Wright @ 608-501-8944. Thank you.
