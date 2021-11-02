Cambridge School Board adopts 2021-22 budget

The Cambridge School Board, at a special meeting on Oct. 27, adopted at 2021-22 tax levy of about $7.1 million.
The school district’s portion of the tax rate to be included on tax bills that go out in December will be $9.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $9.12 in 2020-21. For the owner of a $200,000 home in the Cambridge school district, that’s a total of about $1,876.
In addition to the school district portion, tax bills also contain village or town, county and Madison college portions.
Superintendent Marggie Banker said the district expects to end the 2021-22 school year with a budget deficit of about $118,000, after ending 2002-21 with a surplus of about $194,000. She said that is due largely to no new aid being offered in the state biennial budget, and increasing district operations and programming costs.
Banker said due to the recent completion of energy efficiency projects including improved LED lighting and the installation of solar panels at Cambridge Elementary School, the district anticipates annual energy savings of approximately $88,000 and $120,000 in utility rebates and incentives.
Since these projects were just completed, savings are not yet reflected in the budget, Banker said.
Banker also said the district received about $547,000 in the first round of federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief (ESSER I) aid.
She said the district used the resources to purchase hotspots for remote learning; personal protective equipment; cleaning supplies; medical supplies; for data processing; trailer rental; and bus sanitation
In round two of the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief (ESSER II) funding the district received about $229, 000, that must be spent by 2023.
Anticipated uses are: a school psychologist; a special education teacher; Chromebooks; interactive display boards; bus sanitation; and cleanings supplies