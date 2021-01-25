Dane County and the Town of Christiana will hold a joint public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 26, on an Edgerton firm’s application to reopen a gravel pit near Utica.
The 6:30 p.m. hearing for the proposed Wrigley Field Quarry, at County Highway B and East Church Road, east of I-39/90, will be virtual before the Town Board and Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee.
To access the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/89534686356
Participants can also dial in to 888-788-0099. After dialing in, enter webinar ID: 895 3468 6356.
Anyone wishing to speak must register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d_G8iCIqSnW4xzcG6HL3 5A
Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, wants to lease 54 acres owned by James and Jeff Notstad, for a quarry. It needs a conditional use permit from Dane County to operate on the land that’s zoned for farmland preservation.
The quarry operated temporarily in 2017 to supply gravel to a now-completed I-39/90 expansion project.
Forever Sandfill & Limestone applied for the conditional use permit from the county in September. Before the county will approve it, the Christiana Town Board must give its approval.
To be granted the permit, Forever Sandfill & Limestone must show the operation would meet a series of county standards that include protecting public health, safety, general public welfare; not diminishing nearby property values nor the enjoyment of land by property owners, nor interfering with the ability of surrounding properties to be improved and developed; ensuring that the site has adequate utilities, access roads, drainage and traffic controls and that the operation is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan for development; and ensuring it meshes with surrounding farmland and the farmland preservation zoning designation.
According to the permit application, Forever Sandfill & Limestone wants to excavate and blast limestone, crush and store processed gravel, and haul material out by dump truck. Plans are to operate the site intermittently with 2-3 part-time employees. Portable equipment would be brought in 2-3 times a year to drill, blast and crush materials.
When operating, the site’s expected daily traffic would be 5 to 50 truckloads.
At some point in the future, the company would also like to begin hauling in broken concrete and blacktop, to be crushed and resold.
The application notes that the blasting would minimally disrupt neighbors, with the closest surrounding property owners more than 1,200 feet away.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved a stormwater permit.
A stop sign would be added at the quarry entrance on County Highway B. Other safety measures would include a 4-foot-high fence around the site’s perimeter and a locking gate.
When the limestone resource at site is depleted at a future date, the plan would be to reclaim it as “a freshwater lake surrounded by farm fields,” the application says.
Forever Sandfill & Limestone, Inc. is a local, family-owned and operated aggregate supplier that has been in business in south-central Wisconsin for more than 25 years.
Area gravel pits it has operated include the Oak Park Quarry in the Town of Deerfield.
