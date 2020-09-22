To quote my brand new sister-in-law, “it’s spooky season.”
Fall has finally come. After a long summer and an even longer spring, we’ve made it to the best season of the year.
It’s a time for caramel apples and pumpkin patches, cardigans and naps on gray days. Wandering through Schuster’s corn maze and decorating with spider webs. Sitting around the campfire and crunchy fall leaves. Looking at the stars.
And of course, fall isn’t fall without a good fall dinner. St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran’s Fall Dinner or DCC’s Meal to Go are both great options to get your fill of turkey and gravy. Both of those meals are coming up in October and November and have carry-out options to allow for social distancing.
This fall will be very different than most. We’re missing fall festivals and traditional pandemic-less fun. We may get lonely as the weather turns.
But maybe this is also an opportunity for a breath of fresh air, and a fresh start.
Fitzgerald said “life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” and he wasn’t wrong
So as fall begins in earnest, I’m wishing you lots of pie, and spooky season fun.
