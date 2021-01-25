Gonzaga University
Holly Zakowski of Deerfield was named to the Dean’s List at Gonzaga University for the fall 2020 semester. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.84 to earn the recognition.
UW-Stevens Point
Ashley Hansen of Deerfield was recognized for academic achievement at UW-Stevens Point for the fall 2020 semester, earning the highest honors designation. Students with a grade point average of 3.9 to 4.0 earn highest honors. Students with grade point averages of 3.75 to 3.89 earn high honors, and students with a 3.5 to 3.74 earn honors.
