Cambridge softball opens up season against Lake Mills, looking to defend conference title

After winning the Capitol-South Conference championship last season, the Cambridge softball team returns the roster that helped it bring home the first conference championship in program history.
“It’s exciting for us this year. Last year, we won our first conference championship in school history and everybody is back,” said Cambridge coach Dean Freeland.
On the mound is returning senior Emma Nottestad, a first team all-conference player and the conference Pitcher of the Year. Nottestad went 11-6 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 74 batters and dealing a no-hitter.
“Emma really kept us in every game. She has excellent control and an outstanding changeup,” said Freeland.
Sophomore Saveea Freeland returns after earning Player of the Year honors and was selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State team. Freeland recorded a .514 batting average, hit three home runs and drove in 25 runs.
Also returning to the lineup are seniors Audrianne Kieler and Kate Downing, a pair of first team players on all-conference. Kieler batted .382 for the season, and Downing recorded a .372 batting average.
Junior Kayla Roidt and senior Taylor Stenklyft return, as well, after earning second team all-conference.
“They’ve got a lot of confidence going in, they’re great athletes and all of these kids contribute,” said Freeland.
Cambridge opens the season against Lake Mills on Tuesday, March 22, the team that defeated the Blue Jays to win regionals last season.