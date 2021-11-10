The holidays are almost here. Gatherings with friends and family, good food and community cheer embody this heartwarming and indulgent season. But need knows no season. Here are some ways to give locally during this holiday season.
- Check in on others
The stress of a pandemic has no doubt taken a toll on everyone, and many people don’t have the same opportunities to see loved ones or enjoy a big holiday meal as they once did.
So, take the time to check in on neighbors and those who don’t have much this year.
Kind gestures like baking an extra pie for a next-door neighbor or just seeing if they’re warm in their house can be a gift for that person. Even a simple call can be enough.
- Give to the local food pantries Cambridge
The Cambridge food pantry is always in need of donations. On Monday, Nov. 15, the pantry is giving out free Thanksgiving food baskets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nikolay Middle School lower level.
The holiday baskets are a great way to give families in need a full and delicious meal for Thanksgiving. For those wanting to donate, the pantry asks that food be dropped off the Friday before the basket’s delivery date on Nov. 15.
Groceries are expensive, so simply giving fixings for a nice holiday meal or even a Piggly Wiggly gift card can be helpful for those in need.
The Cambridge Community Activities program has put together a wish list for the pantry, including non-perishable foods, coffee and personal care items like soap. The wish list is up on the CAP website.
Contact the pantry at (608) 423-8142 or foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us for more information.
Monetary donations are also accepted by the pantry. Donate online or send donations to P.O. Box 54 in Cambridge.
The Cambridge Food Pantry is located in the lower level of the Nikolay Middle School. Shopping and pick-up happen every Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for clients.
Deerfield
The Deerfield food pantry is also always in need of donations. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the pantry is distributing Thanksgiving food baskets.
The average cost for a food basket is around $30; the pantry asks those who wish to donate give either cash or food for Thanksgiving meals.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Deerfield Community Center is hosting Bingo Night at Deerfield High School. This event is a fundraiser for the food pantry, and the center invites those who are able to go and enjoy a night of family fun.
For more information or questions, contact the Deerfield Community Center at (608) 764-5935 or www.dccenter.org.