In a contested race, five incumbents were seeking four seats on the Cambridge School Board in the April 7 election.
Current School Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis won the election with 1539 votes. School Board member Julie West earned the second-highest votes with 1,249. And Grace Leonard took third with 1,205 votes.
Courtney Reed Jenkins and Jim Womble tied, with 1,141 votes each. Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said through a lottery, Reed Jenkins got the two-year seat.
The five contestants were running for four open seats — three of the seats have three-year terms, and one seat has a two-year term.
Smithback-Travis, West and Leonard will each take three-year terms on the board after this election.
Leonard was appointed to a seat on the School Board in February, which was vacated by Tom Wright.
Nikolay said in February that if Leonard was elected to a three-year term on April 7, she would have to resign her one-year seat and the district would appoint a new member to that one-year seat.
